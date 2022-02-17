A third candidate has filed for the seat currently held by Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress.
Diana Fletcher has been a real estate broker in Oregon for 21 years and is former chair of the Winston Planning Commission.
Fletcher said she decided to run for the office because these are difficult, disruptive and uncertain times, and confident, straightforward leadership is needed.
“We need more heightened attention to what will keep us stable during rapid inflation and support our business communities throughout the county that remain below their pre-pandemic economic strength,” she said.
Kress is seeking reelection and Drain logger Marcus Black is also in the race.
Fletcher moved to Roseburg 18 years ago. She said she loves outdoor fun in all seasons and she fell in love with Douglas County’s incredible beauty.
Prior to moving here, she lived in small communities in Washington and Alaska. All of them were surrounded by natural beauty, she said. They were also supported by small business and capitalized on tourism attractions.
Fletcher said she wants to create growth in tourism businesses and attractions, to improve the county’s financial strength without putting more pressure on the housing shortage.
She also said she wants to see heightened attention to policies that will keep the county stable during rapid inflation “and support our business communities throughout the county that remain below their pre-pandemic economic strength.”
Fletcher has owned businesses in Alaska, Washington and Oregon. She served on the Winston Planning Commission for four years, and spent four years as a planning commissioner for Leavenworth, Washington. She is also a former local, state and regional chair of the Alaska Job Service Employer Committee.
“I know my abundant years in business ownership and participation in local, state and regional government services in both prosperous and difficult economic times will be an asset to our Douglas County community,” she said.
(6) comments
I hope all candidates push for evening public meetings. That alone will do more to improve our county government than anything else. There is simply no good reason not to, and many good reasons to change it. I hope it becomes a serious campaign issue. Let's see who really wants to hear from the citizens of Douglas County.
County Commissioner Tom Kress touted his accounting background would help “him” balance Douglas County’s budget. The Commissioners have done so every year by not making payments to the Douglas County Public Employee Retirement Plan (PERS), causing Douglas County to be further behind in their PERS unfunded liability than any other County in Oregon. No county in Oregon pays a higher contribution to PERS than Douglas County (49% of payroll), which puts Douglas County’s PERS at “concerning” risk according to PERS. You could read about it if the News-Review would finish fact checking and publish the letter to the editor I submitted on February 8th.
Douglas County now owes PERS over $130 million which is $27 million more than four years ago when the Commissioners were elected in 2018. It’s pretty easy for the Commissioners to claim they’ve balanced the budget when they simply don’t make necessary payments to protect the County employee’s retirement plan. Anyone can balance their budget by simply not paying their bills.
Diana Fletcher’s qualifications and past business experience likely provides her the knowledge budgets aren’t really balanced if it puts their employee’s retirement at risk. I suspect Ms. Fletcher would be a valuable Commissioner and certainly an improvement.
Mike - if you would bothered to do you research, you would find that PERS funding is way more complex than what you described. Additionally, the way Douglas County funds PERS was a decision that was made decades ago, long before these present Commissioners were elected - and there is no way to reverse that action.
Again, quick to attack without doing all the research. As someone running for office, you shouldn't be so fast and loose with the truth. Not long ago you were quoted in the NR stating that you knew attack ads would come against you -- I think you are finding that you aren't worth their time. However, you seem pretty quick to attack on pretty stupid things like this - and the horrific corruption of advocating for a fish hatchery.
[thumbup]
Tom Wingo has NO IDEA what he is talking about. Rather than attempt to understand what he is talking about, he instead chooses to deride me.
Funding of Douglas County's employees pensions is entirely the responsibility of Commissioners, past and present. I am highlighting Douglas County's unfunded PERS liability is the highest of all Oregon Counties and increased by $27 million since the current County Commissioners were elected/reelected.
To put it in perspective, Douglas County must NOW, because it is so far behind, pay PERS 49% of the county payroll for the next two years. And that's just to keep it where it is now, owing PERS over $130 million, almost the amount of the entire county's budget.
Commissioners in almost all other Oregon Counties have taken actions (lump sum, bonds, side accounts, etc.) to make sure their employee pension plans remain solvent. Douglas County Commissioners have taken no action and are at risk of having their PERS payments spiral out of control. And us County taxpayers are on the hook if that happens.
Mike -- not only are you a COVID expert, you are a government financing and PERS expert too. I know way more than you do on this subject. You, like you do with COVID, get all of your info from news stories and internet searches. Your superficial knowledge on everything subject gets translated into arrogant ignorance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.