Community members gathered from across Douglas County to learn the ins and outs of electric vehicles during an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive, an Earth Day event held Saturday in the parking lot of AVIVA Health in Roseburg.
The event was organized by the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team, a local group with the goal of promoting electric vehicle (EV) education in Douglas County. It was also supported by Forth, a Portland-based nonprofit with the goal of increasing equitable access to clean transportation and other local nonprofits.
Over a dozen electric cars, from small Fiats to large Ford pickup trucks, were available for local visitors to view and test drive. It was also an opportunity for the community to learn more about electric vehicles.
“The aim is to, one, increase education for folks, two, let them test drive EVs,” said Stefanie Griggs, a Roseburg native who works with Forth. “They’re not necessarily accessible, it’s hard to even find one at a car lot here in Roseburg, so we bring the EVs to them to see if it’s something they’d be interested in using themselves.”
Stuart Lebowitz, who works with the Umpqua Transportation Electrification Team, was pleased with the turnout for the event. Dozens of community members strolled through the booths and cars on display.
“It’s going to save you money in the long run,” Lebowitz said of electric cars. “Your maintenance is virtually non-existent, your emissions are virtually zero. So it’s good for the environment and good for your pocketbook. It’s just a win-win situation.”
The event coincided with Earth Day, an annual holiday started in 1970 to show support for the environmental movement in the United States.
Kasey Hovik, the executive director of Umpqua Watersheds who was present at the event, said that the day was an important reminder to care for the planet we call home.
“The Earth is a precious resource,” Hovik said. “There is no ‘Planet B.’ What a miraculous planet this is. It’s a living planet, and people, in all of our hustle and bustle, tend to forget that. This is a living planet and we’re part of that ecosystem.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review.
