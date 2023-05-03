It looks like Elmer’s restaurant in Roseburg won’t be closing for renovations after all.
In March, David Thomason, owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, which is the parent company of Elmer’s, announced plans to close the restaurant during the renovation. He expected the work to begin in April and take about six months to complete. At the time, Thomason said the closure would force the company to lay off about three dozen employees at the restaurant, located at 1440 NW Mulholland Drive.
However, Thomason said he decided to scale back plans for the remodel, which will allow the restaurant to remain open, and eliminate the need for layoffs.
“We do not anticipate any layoffs as a result of our current plans,” he said via email. “We are very pleased to be able to continue our operation in a normal manner without any disruption to our guest’s experience.”
The reason for the change? Cost, Thomason said.
“We were very surprised by the overall cost of the project after having collected all of the bids,” he said.
Current plans still call for a “significant remodel “of the restaurant along with the inclusion of a new Human Bean coffee kiosk, which will be located in front of Elmer’s, Thomason said. This will be his seventh Human Bean, with the other six located in Roseburg and Grants Pass.
Thomason said he is hoping to nail down more details of the remodel, including how long it will take and what it will entail.
“The time element will be determined by how much work is done and how long it will take to get started on the project,” he said. “As more information becomes available, we look forward to providing you with more details.”
The property used to be a Sandpiper restaurant, before it was converted to Elmer’s in the summer of 2001. Thomason has owned it since 2002.
Elmer’s dates back to 1960, when Walt and Dorothy Elmer opened Elmer’s Colonial Pancake House in Portland. It was a family business, with Walt, Dorothy and their three sons all helping out. The place featured home-style cooking, and quickly became popular.
The menu was expanded and the name changed to Elmer’s Pancake & Steakhouse. Elmer’s began franchising in 1966. Today there are 29 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Arizona. That includes the newest addition, Egg N’ Joe, located in the Phoenix area.
Thomason and his wife, Doneta, have owned and operated more than 60 restaurants in Oregon and northern California since 1986. Those restaurants include Carl’s Jr., Elmer’s, Taprock Northwest Grill, Human Bean Coffee, Purple Parrots, Pita Pits and Kenny Roger’s Roasters. The couple opened their second Oregon Carl’s Jr. in Roseburg in 1986. Thomason Hospitality Group is the largest Elmer’s Franchisee, with six Oregon locations, and the group employs more than 500 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.