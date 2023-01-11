The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that February will be the last month Oregon will issue pandemic emergency food benefits, after the 2023 federal spending bill ended funding for emergency allotments.
In a press release, the department of human services said that since April 2020, most people in Oregon who received food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also received extra emergency food benefits on their EBT cards, provided to help people get enough healthy food for them and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 2023, ODHS said, will be the first month since April 2020 that most people on SNAP will only receive their regular benefits.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had the opportunity to provide these emergency food benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht in the press release. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families. As Oregon continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we know that without these emergency food benefits some in Oregon may experience hardship and hunger. We encourage them to contact our partners at 211, Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
According to ODHS, the emergency food benefits provided Oregonians with $1.9 billion in additional funds for food since April 2020.
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits can check the amount of benefits they will receive after the emergency funds end by accessing their EBT account online at ebtEDGE.com or by logging into their online Oregon Eligibility system account at benefits.oregon.gov or call 1-800-699-9075.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
