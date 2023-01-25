Even though several businesses have signs out seeking employees, the general consensus from business owners across Roseburg is that things are going well.
“We are looking to open in a couple of weeks,” said Brett Smith co-owner of Topp-It located across the street from Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue. “We hired three individuals and only went through about five of our applications.”
Topp-It, a new drive-thru restaurant, has around 15 applications on file and Smith feels it will not be an issue finding people to fill roles.
“We have not had any problems so far,” Smith said. “We have done some test meals so I think we will be ready. I just want to be sure we have our stock and supplies ready for opening; this community can sometimes not be very forgiving when you run out of items.”
Smith also co-owns Ten Down Bowling & Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. He said that business was also fully staffed.
Douglas County’s unemployment rate in December 2022 was 5.6%, which is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
A common theme across employers is the increase of demand in services creating a need for more staff, but the people who want to work already have jobs.
“The workforce available is working,” said Willis Cook, owner of the Douglas County Express Employment Professionals franchise. “Our business put more people to work in 2022 than any other year on record.”
Express Employment Professionals matches employers and employees to find the right person for the job.
“We are near full capacity and I think a lot of the signs we are seeing around town show there is a healthy and competitive job market,” Cook said. People are taking better jobs when they come along.”
According to the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board, the major factors into the changing workforce include employees seeking higher wages and better job quality and local labor pools shifting demographics.
Adapt Integrated Health reports that its applicant pool has increased while acknowledging that rural areas like Douglas County remain a tough market for attracting post-baccalaureate professionals such as licensed therapists and medical providers.
“Adapt is continually working toward increasing our responsiveness to our teams, building relationships with and between our staff, and working with staff-led advisory groups. To attract and retain the top talent, Adapt must often recruit on a national scale,” said Grey Garris, spokesperson for Adapt. “We know how much goes into relocation, expanding roles, and the life changes that come with those events, particularly those relocating from other states.”
Sam Gross, owner of Loggers Pizza, said that as businesses expanded finding people to work became more difficult.
“Recruitment has certainly been difficult in the Roseburg area,” Gross said. “As each business grew and hired an employee or two, the available workforce dried up. Now we seem to be waiting for a downturn in the economy for high schoolers to graduate and enter the workforce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.