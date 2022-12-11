GLIDE — Little sparkling earrings hung like tiny Christmas tree ornaments and hand-knitted scarves seemed to invite necks to stay in from the chilly rain and cold breeze coming off the snow-topped hills Saturday at the Glide Christmas Fair. The annual two-day event is held at the Glide Community Center.
“In past years we had 18 vendors, but this year we added the Glide Community Center Annex and are hosting 26 vendors,” said Rebeccah Dunnavant, event organizer. “I manage the Glide Farmers Market each summer and this is an expansion of the community market. I enjoy bringing the community together.”
Interested shoppers were treated to a variety of holiday options with crocheted gnomes and wooden placards and handcrafted cutting boards. Steel and Stones handcrafted artisan stainless jewelry owner and artist Serena Van Vranken displayed her wrapped stone cabs against a black velvet backdrop.
“I learned from a friend in Mexico and have been wrapping and selling my work for about 8 years,” said Van Vranken. “I graduated from Glide High School and moved away right after. I just moved back from Portland last year.”
Between the main building and the annex, Kelly Buzby was selling a variety of cake pops made by his wife, Kristine.
“For the last two years my wife has been making these,” he said. “She’s at home in the kitchen with about 20 dozen on order, so I am here and have been selling a lot of these pops, actually.”
From peanut butter to thin mint, the decorated cake pops caught the eye of everyone passing between the buildings.
Weather notwithstanding, a large number of people came to celebrate crafts and the holiday spirit as rumors of Santa Claus visiting at 1 p.m. on both days was on the lips of the children.
“I love doing crafts, but after 35 years you can only pawn off so much to your family and friends,” Rhonda Staffield said with a smile and a twinkle in her eye, “and it’s always nice to get to see a lot of people. Some of us crafters meet through social media, but it’s better to be around people.”
Much more than a vendor fair, the main goal of the event is a canned food drive for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. All proceeds from the event are earmarked for the organization. For individuals who didn’t bring a canned food donation, raffle tickets were available, according to Dunnavant.
“There is also an ugly sweater contest for anyone who shows up in an ugly sweater to be entered in, as well as a children’s coloring page contest,” Dunnavant said.
Last year, 188 pounds of canned food and $180 were raised and donated to Helping Hands. Admission for this year is a requested one can of food or a 50-cent donation. With either donation, a raffle ticket is given.
Doors open Sunday at 10 a.m. The fair ends at 3 p.m.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
