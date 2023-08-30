KLAMATH FALLS — Another year, another water controversy for the Klamath Project.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has indicated it may shut off water to irrigators earlier than expected in order meet obligations for endangered fish, including suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
Alan Heck, acting area manager for the bureau, sent a letter Aug. 18 to tribes and irrigation districts notifying them of the situation.
Projected shortfallIn the letter, Heck states there is a projected shortfall in the amount of water flowing into Upper Klamath Lake, which feeds the project’s A Canal. It delivers water to about 230,000 acres of farmland in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Reclamation will “likely” need to cut off irrigators to make up the shortage, Heck wrote. That could have potentially devastating consequences for farms that have already spent several thousand dollars per acre growing potatoes, onions and other fall-harvested row crops.
“My outrage cannot compare to those of you who have so much at stake,” said Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, in a statement to members posted on Facebook. “We are actively working to prevent a very, very bad decision from being made.”
‘Pulling the rug out’
The year began with promise for agriculture in the basin.
As of May, there was still nearly 200% of normal snowpack and slightly above-average total precipitation for the water year dating back to October, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service — a sign of relief following three consecutive years of extreme drought.
Reclamation determined the 2023 project allocation using an interim operations plan that factors how much water is coming into Upper Klamath Lake, coupled with federally mandated requirements to protect threatened and endangered fish.
The bureau initially provided 260,000 acre-feet for irrigators, which is only 60% of full demand but an improvement over the previous two years.
With that number in mind, farmers began making calculated decisions about what they could grow for the upcoming irrigation season.
Scott Seus, of Seus Family Farms in Tulelake, Calif., said he has already spent about 85% of the money it takes to cultivate his onion crop. That includes things like paying for fertilizer, fungicide and labor, adding up to around $3,000 per acre.
But unless he has water in September, Seus said the bulbs won’t bulk to the correct size for his customers.
To illustrate his point, he hopped out of his pickup truck and walked into a 70-acre field, shovel in hand. The onions he dug up were small, maybe 20-30% of the size they should be when harvest rolls around in October.
A project shutoff now, Seus said, would essentially pull the rug out from under him and his neighbors.
“The next 30 days is the profit in this crop,” he said. “If you can’t get to the finish line, it’s a total loss.”
Lake level and inflowThe challenge for Reclamation is meeting a minimum water elevation in Upper Klamath Lake for endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers.
In its most recent biological opinion for the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stipulated the lake must be kept at 4,138 feet of elevation by Sept. 30.
However, Reclamation agreed to boost that level up to 4,139.2 feet in its 2023 operations plan based on a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the Yurok Tribe and two nonprofit fishing groups trying to preserve streamflows in the Klamath River for salmon.
Though a federal judge in San Francisco did not curtail water to the project, Reclamation stuck with the 4,139.2-foot lake elevation requested by the plaintiffs.
That extra 1.2 feet adds up to 83,000 acre-feet of water that could have gone to farms, said Moss Driscoll, water policy adviser for the KWUA.
Meanwhile, Driscoll said the amount of water flowing into Upper Klamath Lake is less than first predicted. Since May, when the initial project allocation was announced, the lake has received 247,000 acre-feet of inflow compared to forecasts that suggested 315,000 to 380,000 acre-feet.
“The low net inflows is anecdotally being attributed to high evaporation rates during the hot, dry, windy conditions observed since early July,” Driscoll said.
Overall, Driscoll said there are more than $100 million worth of row crops at stake across the entire project if water is made unavailable.
In a statement to the Capital Press, Mary Lee Knecht, a spokeswoman for Reclamation, said the bureau “continues to examine all options to mitigate impacts and minimize water supply reductions, if any, to the Klamath Project.” A decision is expected in the coming days.
Many impactsTwo national wildlife refuges also rely on the project to deliver water for 140 square miles of habitat, particularly waterfowl and migratory birds along the Pacific Flyway.
Seus Family Farms typically employs 80 people during peak season. A smaller harvest means fewer jobs available in the agriculture sector, Seus said, and that means fewer people spending money at shops, restaurants and Main Street businesses in towns like Tulelake.
“The unintended consequences of trying to protect a species are killing American farmers and communities,” he said.
Craig Tucker, a policy consultant for the Karuk Tribe in Northern California, expressed his own frustrations with Reclamation.
Tucker questioned how the agency managed to come up 100,000 acre-feet of water short in its management of the Klamath Project and protections for fish that are vital to local tribes’ culture, traditions and religious practices.
The end result is “economic catastrophe” for the basin and a deepening of the conflict, he said.
“We can’t even have a civilized argument if the basic facts aren’t clear,” Tucker said. “We’re trying to get along, but we can’t fundamentally negotiate a solution if we don’t know how much water is where, at any given time. That’s the bureau’s job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.