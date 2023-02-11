DIAMOND LAKE — Vinnie Powell started his day early in Sutherlin — packing his fishing gear and making a nearly two-hour drive to Diamond Lake to go ice fishing with a friend. Powell said he made his way onto the ice around 7 a.m. Feb. 3.
The temperature was mild, right around freezing, but the wind was blowing hard — creating cold conditions for the fishermen on the ice, surrounded by mountains.
“It’s really windy,” Powell said. “I didn’t know if it was safe, but we saw other people out here on the ice and that influenced us to try it.”
Throughout the morning, there were several snowmobiles that took a shortcut from one side of the lake to the other. Something Powell said made him feel safe.
“If it can hold them, it can hold me,” he said.
Powell wore a parka and brought some hand warmers to stay warm, others brought shelter to protect them from the elements.
A group of friends from Medford made their way onto the ice around 11 a.m., bringing along a hunting blind to shield themselves from the icy winds. The wind blew the tent over a few times as they struggled to secure it to the ice surface.
Mike Metcalf used a hand auger to make holes in the ice so the friends could start fishing.
Powell had used a similar auger about four hours early, although he said he reopened a hole that had been used a day or two before. Powell said it took about an hour for the ice inside the hole to freeze and when he checked to make sure the hole was still open around 9 a.m. he realized he hooked a fish.
“I didn’t know,” he said. “They bite less than in the summer time. You have to watch your pole.”
Powell said the fish are less aggressive so the pole only moves a minimal amount, but catching the trout about two hours into his fishing trip did give him the enthusiasm to keep going.
Powell’s fishing buddy, who preferred not to be named, said “Patience is a virtue and it may be my only one” after being asked how his day was going. He had been on the ice for four hours without so much as a nibble by then.
Diamond Lake Resort Marketing Manager John Jonesburg said on nice winter days the ice is packed with fishermen, and “They all seem to have a good time.”
Having the resort nearby also offers the fishermen an option for lunch (when they don’t catch their own), lodging and getting out of the cold.
When asked if the fish would be his lunch, Powell answered, “maybe breakfast tomorrow.”
