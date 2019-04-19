Local music, food, poetry, vendors and workshops are just some of the ways the 19th Annual Earth Day and Energy Fair will draw visitors to celebrate the earth this Saturday.
“The purpose of the fair is to show that we can be good stewards of the earth and that we all have a strong interest in making that happen,” said event coordinator Stuart Liebowitz.
Participants will be able to learn about solar energy, energy efficiency, biochar, organic gardening and other aspects of green living from around 45 vendors who are participating in this year’s event.
“This year’s theme, among others, is ‘reduction or waste,’” Liebowitz said. “As you know, our recycling has been cut back, so we have asked exhibitors to show how they are now cognizant and aware and promoting waste reduction in everyday life.”
Included is a display of some of the newest models of electric cars, featuring the Tesla, Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf.
“People will not only be able to see what the latest in technology is but the owners of the cars will be there to answer questions so that people can be knowledgable about the ins and outs of this technology of the future, which is actually here now,” Liebowitz said.
The fair also includes a variety of family-oriented activities such as face painting and crafts.
This year’s fair introduces expanded workshops that will feature topics such as “Cycling for Work and Play” at both 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., “Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Repair” at 11:30 a.m., “Electric Vehicle Charging” at 12:30 p.m. and “Benefits of Home Solar and Local Opportunities” at 1:30 p.m.
Each workshop will be hosted by local groups such as Bike Walk Roseburg, the Umpqua Velo Cycling Club, MacKinnon Energy Solutions, Out & Ebout Electric Assist Bicycles and the Douglas County Solid Waste Department. Each presentation will also provide time for questions.
“In the past, people would stop by and pick up material and have brief conversations as they basically taste what is going on,” Liebowitz said. “But there needs to be an opportunity for understanding more in-depth the possibilities that are available — whether it’s biking and walking, whether it’s solar energy, whether it’s waste reduction, whether it’s electric cars and charging stations. These half hour to 45-minute sessions will, in essence, allow people to explore more fully how they can participate in this endeavor.”
Food will be provided by a Phoenix School fundraiser and live music will take place throughout the day from four local acts. Numerous prizes will be raffled, including an adult and kids bicycle donated by Canyon Creek Bicycles.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Exhibit Building and the Community Conference Hall Cascade Room East. The fair is free, though participants are encouraged to bring a donation for the United Community Action Network Food Bank.
Electric vehicles are coming on fast.
https://thinkprogress.org/electric-vehicles-cheaper-gasoline-cars-e4c86bd2aebe/
