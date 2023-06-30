The Oregon Koi and Watergarden society, known as the Koi Club, will be hosting its third annual koi pond tour Saturday, showcasing 11 different locations across Douglas County for pond and fish enthusiasts everywhere.
"It's not especially a moneymaker, at $5 per ticket," said Jim Daniel, program director at the Koi Club. "But it's more of an outreach to the community. It's a chance for people to go and sit, spend time, look at their own pace."
Daniel moved to Sutherlin in 2015, and first started raising koi when they purchased a house that came with them.
Since then, they've kept caring for them as a hobby, and now have a total of seven fish.
Melton Hefner, president of the Koi Club, has nearly triple the amount of fish in his Roseburg pond. He started the hobby of "ponding" 25 years ago, a hobby that turned into his passion when combined with koi.
"It's a lot of work, but it's a labor of love," Hefner said. "If you think it's work, you probably don't want a pond.
Using his experience as a heavy equipment operator at a quarry, Hefner gathered rocks, carved out ponds and built pumping systems in his backyard to create a series of multiple ponds and bogs that hold plants, fish and frogs alike.
"The fish are just a part of it," Hefner said. "It's the overall garden. The themes, the garden, the fish. The fish are very tranquil, I love watching them, but it's just part of it."
For Hefner, his garden is a reminder to keep himself calm, slow down and enjoy his life.
"I tell pond owners to slow down and enjoy what we have," Hefner said. "I lost my son this year, he was 33. That kind of brings it home to me. Life is short, we need to slow down, and really enjoy what we have."
The tour takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning at 472 W Berdine St. in Roseburg.
Tickets for the Koi Pond Tour can be purchased in advance at Sherm's Thunderbird Market on Friday from 4-7 p.m., or Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the day of at the first location, 472 W. Berdine St. in Roseburg.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
