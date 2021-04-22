Umpqua Watersheds will hold its annual River Clean-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For COVID-19 safety, participants will sign up with family groups or others with whom they ordinarily come into contact, and each group will be assigned a specific location.
Data will also be collected on water quality.
More information on the clean up and how to register, visit the Umpqua Watersheds website.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, the group's monthly "Turning Over a New Leaf" book club session will be held.
This month's book is "Unbowed" by Wangari Maathai, founder of the Green Belt Movement in Kenya.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, local community members will give their proposed solutions to local environmental issues during the Eco Innovations Challenge.
For more information or to sign up for any of the activities, contact ryan@umpquawatersheds.org.
