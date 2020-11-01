GLIDE — A drive east from Roseburg on Highway 138 East toward Glide had been fairly pedestrian this summer: a car here or there, a contractor’s truck and trailer, the occasional neighbor someone might recognize.
Since late September, that same highway has been more reminiscent of the mid- to late-1980s.
Log trucks are running in caravans up and down the North Umpqua River corridor. Heavy equipment is being hauled into one spot and out of another. “Crummies” are hauling logging crews to and from job sites.
Those drivers, haulers and operators, who used to work in harvest mode on Douglas County’s forestlands, are now in salvage mode. Millions of board feet of timber were affected when the Archie Creek Fire erupted on Sept. 8, and the equipment being used to salvage what’s left represents what remains from the millions of dollars in equipment that wasn’t lost.
More than 60,000 acres of private timberland and other land projected to harvest were damaged by the sequence of fires which came to be known as the Archie Creek Fire, which is by far the largest wildfire in the county’s history.
“It’s going to be a massive scar for a long time,” Douglas Timber Operators Executive Director Matt Hill said. “It’s going to come back. It’s going to be green. But it takes 500 years to replace a 500-year-old tree. In the meantime, it’s going to be a nice wildflower and fern show.”
Several logging companies suffered heavy losses of equipment. Austin Weber of Weber Logging and Construction Inc., said his company lost a skidder, a Caterpillar bulldozer, a feller-buncher, a water tender, while two other vehicles have since been repaired.
“We’re back to all we can do, and we can only do so much,” Weber said. “We have 21 guys, so we pretty much run long hours. We’re just going full-steam like normal.”
That equipment was lost at a site Weber Logging was working on the upper end of the Rock Creek drainage. Weber said the sale they were attempting to harvest was 90 acres and included approximately 2.3 million board feet of lumber. The crew had managed to harvest roughly 47 acres before the fire.
The night before the Archie Creek Fire took off, the Douglas Forest Protective Association had increased its Industrial Fire Protection Level to Level IV, which meant Weber had no personnel at that site that Tuesday morning.
Wildfires in western Oregon throughout August and September burned more than 1.2 million acres, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. That number more than doubled the Oregon annual average, according to the ODF.
Brennan Garrelts, a spokesperson for Lone Rock Timber, said his company was “very fortunate,” able to get equipment away from the path of the fire.
“If there’s one thing I know, the logging workforce in this community is extremely resilient. They’re tough,” Garrelts said. “They will find a way to survive, and that’s a credit to them. It’s not easy to be a logger, but a lot of guys do it just because they love it.”
Between the Riverside Fire near Estacada (138,000 acres), the conjoined Beachie and Lionshead fires in the Santiam River drainage (398,000 acres), the Holiday Farm Fire in the McKenzie River area east of Eugene (173,400 acres), and Archie, the timber industry is seeing a boon in harvesting while dealing with the impact of equipment loss.
For Weber Logging and Construction, the equipment damage on their Rock Creek site was an estimated $1.5 million.
As with the other operations who lost equipment, insurance will help out. But it’s the assurance of a future that causes the most concern.
“I don’t see many young guys coming up behind me,” said Weber, 40, of Glide. “Where is that next generation?
“At the same time, when this all gets replanted, you’re looking at a 42- to 45-year target for your best yield (of harvestable timber).”
Representatives from Roseburg Forest Products and Bureau of Land Management did not return phone calls requesting comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.