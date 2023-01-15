The Bureau of Land Management’s North Umpqua Trail is a popular destination for local hikers and tourists. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the BLM and the US Forest Service are waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday.
PORTLAND — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service announced they are waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday.
In a release, the BLM said it is inviting the public to visit the unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities on BLM-managed lands to honor King’s life and legacy.
In a separate release from the USFS, the public is encouraged to visit national forest and grassland day-use areas, to recognize King’s work toward equality.
This marks the first fee-free days of 2023 for both agencies.
For the BLM, fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as visitor centers, picnic/day use areas and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged.
For the USFS, the waiver applies to standard recreation use fees for Forest Service-managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers.
For both agencies, expanded amenity fees and other fees, like group day use, overnight camping, cabin rentals and individual special recreation permits, will remain in effect unless the authorized officers determine it is appropriate to waive them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.