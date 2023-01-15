North Umpqua Trail (copy)

The Bureau of Land Management’s North Umpqua Trail is a popular destination for local hikers and tourists. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the BLM and the US Forest Service are waiving recreation standard amenity and day-use fees for visitors on Monday.

 COURTESY OF BLM

