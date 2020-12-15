It's about to become easier to salvage timber on Bureau of Land Management lands.
The BLM announced last week it has streamlined the approval process for salvage projects as part of a larger wildfire reduction effort.
The BLM said in a press release the change will contribute to rural economies, reduce salvage timber waste, reduce future wildfire fuel loads, and reduce hazards to firefighters and other people.
The change followed a recommendation by President Donald Trump.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman hailed the change in a BLM press release.
“More than 130,000 acres burned in my county in September and a lot of it has dead or dying but salvageable timber still standing on it," said Freeman, who is also president of the Association of O&C Counties.
He said expediting environmental reviews is essential to recover economic value in the salvage timber that disappears rapidly after a fire due to insects and rot.
Communities for Healthy Forests Executive Director Javier Goirigolzarri said in the same press release that the decision to expedite post fire salvage projects could not have come too soon.
“We have all seen the horrific images of the hundreds of thousands of acres of complete mortality resulting from this fire season," he said.
Many of the areas burned this summer are on BLM land.
"This authority will allow the BLM to take a triage approach by focusing salvage projects on the most critical areas to reduce future fire threats, ensure firefighter safety, reforest lands where all seed-bearing trees were killed and ensure the return of a healthy, vibrant, productive landscape within decades, not centuries,” Goirigolzarri said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.