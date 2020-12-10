Cascadia Wildlands and a group of other environmental organizations filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday over protections for the northern spotted owl.
The owl has been listed as a threatened species on the Endangered Species List since 1990 and has become a lightning rod for controversy between advocates for the environment and advocates for the timber industry.
The owl prefers to nest in old-growth Douglas fir trees like those growing across wide swaths of the Pacific Northwest, including Douglas County. Environmentalists argue the owl is an indicator species, meaning it is not just valuable in itself but also a sign of overall forest health. They say it is threatened by old-growth logging and the invasive barred owl.
Timber advocates blame the spotted owl’s threatened listing for widespread industry job losses and a downturn in rural economies dependent on those jobs.
According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Eureka, California, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to produce a five-year status review it promised in 2015.
The review would consider whether the owl’s listing should be increased from threatened to endangered.
The lawsuit asks the court to force the agency to produce the review by a set date, and to block the agency from taking any action that could harm the owl until the review is done.
Cascadia Wildlands Legal Director Nick Cady said during the past four years the Fish and Wildlife Service has wholeheartedly endorsed the logging of old-growth forests that provide the owl’s habitat.
“We have converted enormous swaths of old-growth rain forest into fiber farms and timber plantations. This is one reason we are witnessing catastrophic fires and older forest species are going extinct. We overdid it in the past, and the agency charged with putting on the brakes is green-lighting the most intensive logging we have seen in decades,” Cady said in a press release.
The environmental and timber advocates disagree on the role of timber management in wildfires. Environmentalists say plantation-style forests planted for harvest are more fire-prone than old growth stands and that logging increases climate change which leads to more and bigger fires. Industry leaders say lack of timber management has led to a buildup of combustible material that fuels wildfires.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said he doesn’t think much would change even if the owl were ultimately to be listed as endangered rather than threatened.
“The current threatened is just as bad as endangered would be, that’s my understanding,” he said.
He said he’s not surprised Cascadia Wildlands would look for additional ways to preclude logging or forest management.
“It seems a little ironic in the wake of the Archie Creek Fire and the other fires that burned a million acres in Oregon this summer and losing hundreds of thousands of acres of owl habitat because of lack of management. That they would seek to preclude more management doesn’t make sense to me,” Freeman said.
“If they really cared about the owl, they’d want to work on managing the habitat to provide for the habitat for the owl instead of causing more deterioration of the habitat through massive catastrophic wildfire,” he said.
In addition to Cascadia Wildlands, the environmental groups suing Fish and Wildlife include the Environmental Protection Information Center, Conservation Northwest, Klamath Forest Alliance, Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, Oregon Wild and the Audubon Society of Portland.
