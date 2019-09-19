Demonstrators are expected to gather Friday in Roseburg to call for immediate action on climate change. It’s one of many such demonstrations planned around the world that day.
The local rally will be from noon to 1 p.m. in front of Fred Meyer on Garden Valley Boulevard. It is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley, the Douglas County Global Warming Coalition and Umpqua Watersheds.
LWV President Jenny Carloni said they’re encouraging members of the public to attend. The local strike doesn’t have any specific demands, she said.
“We’re just raising awareness, standing in solidarity with other people around the world who are concerned and want solutions to happen soon. People want to see action,” Carloni said.
Unlike many of the strikes being held Friday across the United States and around the world, this one is not student-led, and Carloni said students are not being encouraged to skip classes to attend.
Some local school districts don’t hold classes Friday, but Roseburg High School does. Principal Jill Weber said the school won’t interfere with students who choose to attend the strike, but it will follow school policy on unexcused absences. She said she hadn’t heard about any students planning to attend the event.
The Seattle City Council recently passed a resolution encouraging schools to support striking students, and Portland schools announced that students would not be punished for attending the climate strike there as long as they obtained excused absences from their teachers.
Other Oregon cities planning climate strikes include Eugene, Astoria, Grants Pass, Medford and Ashland, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Carloni said she plans to read a statement by Sen. Jeff Merkley, who endorses the climate strike. She also said the League is concerned at the national level, and it’s a priority for them that carbon reduction start to happen.
“We’re just out to bring attention to the fact that it is a crisis at this point or an emergency, something that needs to be dealt with soon before it becomes past the point where it becomes much more difficult to reduce the carbon in the atmosphere,” she said.
The scientific consensus is that a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions is necessary to avoid catastrophic effects from climate change in the coming century, but how to solve that problem remains politically controversial in many rural communities.
Carloni said calling for climate solutions doesn’t need to be a tough sell in Douglas County.
“I think that the solutions going forward can actually provide job opportunities, opportunities for creativity, opportunities for people to build an economy that works well into the future and doesn’t harm the environment at the same time,” she said.
“People have a choice. They can reject it or they can embrace the fact that the future will be different one way or another,” she said.
The Douglas County Global Warming Coalition said the issue is especially important for the younger generation.
Coalition board member Stuart Liebowitz said the urgency of addressing climate change can’t be overstated.
“As temperatures rise and wildfires in the Pacific Northwest grow hotter, with unprecedented hurricanes, the Amazon forest ablaze and the science that tells us we have but a decade to avoid a climate catastrophe, now is the time to show world-wide support for action on this issue. For on our shoulders rests the responsibility to leave our kids and grandkids a healthy planet,” Liebowitz said in a press release.
The climate hysteria continues. Run for your life the sky is falling!! NOTHING will change the course of climate change. NOTHING! From paper straws to wind turbines have done, and will continue to do NOTHING to stop global climate change. Calm down, and enjoy the rest of your lives.
