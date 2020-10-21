The smile on Evan Leonetti’s face Tuesday afternoon was evident — even with the mask covering his face.
“This is a very happy circumstance,” said Leonetti, a fish biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
And why wouldn’t it be? After all, Leonetti and a host of others from the ODFW just found a home for the coho salmon smolts that survived the otherwise dire conditions left in the wake of the Archie Creek Fire.
The blaze destroyed almost all of the nearly century-old Rock Creek Hatchery east of Idleyld Park, where hundreds of thousands of fish perished as the result of a fire that ultimately scorched more than 131,000 acres.
These smolts, however, offered a glimmer of hope in the face of a dire circumstance. The 700 smolts released into the hatchery facility at Eastwood Elementary School in Roseburg on Tuesday were among the remaining surviving fish.
Also surviving at Rock Creek were around 700 adult spring chinook and summer steelhead, which were transferred to Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail where they can spawn. These coho, however, didn’t have to travel far to find a temporary home.
That’s thanks to Eastwood and Camron Pope, a fifth-grade teacher at the school who oversees the on-campus hatchery and also works as a volunteer during the annual Umpqua Fish Enhancement Derby.
Pope made a call to Leonetti — whom he works with during the annual fishing derby — and offered the facility to any remaining fish.
He said it took only about a week for Leonetti to get the OK from ODFW and for him to get the go-ahead from administrators at Roseburg Public Schools. It also helped that last year, Pope’s application for the Umpqua Fisherman’s Association grant was approved, and he was able to put the $4,000 award into an upgraded system that alerts caretakers of the Eastwood facility when water temperatures dip too low or too high.
It came in handy in a hurry, too.
“We really fast-tracked that,” Pope said. “We went from saying ‘I need this in January’ to ‘I need this next week.’ The district really stepped up to help a lot.”
The move to coho is different than previous years when students at the elementary school raised steelhead — the namesake for the school mascot. Also in previous years, all students in first through fifth grade got to take a hands-on approach in raising the fish at the hatchery.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and state-mandated metrics, first through third graders on campus can get some hands-on interaction with the fish. Pope said for the fourth- and fifth-graders who are attending school remotely, he’s providing virtual interactions with the fish.
Leonetti said ODFW’s goal is for the fish to be raised throughout the winter at Eastwood and, in the spring, to release them near Galesville Reservoir into Cow Creek, where they’ll reach the South Umpqua River. He said waiting that long for the fish to grow and mature gives them a better chance to reach the Pacific Ocean and, eventually, return to the area to reproduce.
With the destruction of Rock Creek Hatchery, it’s highly likely there won’t be as many fish released into the wild as in previous years. The 700 coho at Eastwood is only a fraction of the record 165,000 winter steelhead released over the course of three releases in Canyonville, with the final one taking place this past April.
Still, he admitted that any fish surviving the devastation at Rock Creek is reason enough to celebrate and look forward to better things. Plus, the scholastic component of putting the fish at Eastwood — giving students a chance to learn about native fish — made it worth the wait to release the fish.
“If it wasn’t for the educational aspect, we probably would have released them,” he said. “We usually get a pretty good return on coho, but letting them grow from smolts gives them an even better chance.”
