More than 900,000 seeds of Oregon ash trees from different populations from the Columbia River to the California border were collected by the Oregon Dept. of Forestry, under a federal grant to save the gene pool of this tree before it is devastated by the emerald ash borer pest. Twenty-seven of the collection sites were in Douglas County.

The Oregon Department of Forestry started a seed-collecting effort in 2019 and five staff members have collected 900,000 seeds from 245 mother ash trees that represent 27 distinct forest populations around Western Oregon.

