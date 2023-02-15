The Oregon Department of Forestry started a seed-collecting effort in 2019 and five staff members have collected 900,000 seeds from 245 mother ash trees that represent 27 distinct forest populations around Western Oregon.
They were collecting the seeds in an effort to understand and combat the emerald ash borer, an invasive pest that is destroying ash trees.
The seed collection project included 27 different locations in Douglas County. Beginning with collections made in the fall of 2019 at 10 sites along Cow Creek and in and around Riddle, three collections took place west of Sutherlin in the Tyee Road area, eight collections happened east of Roseburg in the North Umpqua River drainage and six collections took place along Upper Cow Creek south and slightly west of Galesville Reservoir.
Jim Gersbach of the Oregon Department of Forestry said 49 trees in total were collected from Douglas County. "That is about one-fifth of all the trees that were collected from statewide," he added.
According to Gersbach there was a gap in collections due to COVID-19 precautions.
“The emerald ash borer has not yet been found in Oregon outside of the Forest Grove area in Washington County, but the pest is expected to spread and eventually reach most parts of the state where ash trees grow, including Douglas County,” Gersbach said. “This is based on the insect’s pattern of unstoppably spreading in 36 states in the central and eastern U.S.”
Wyatt Williams, an invasive species specialist for the ODF, coordinated the seed collection process and where the seeds were sent for safe storage and study. The effort was made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The emerald ash borer is readily transported in infested wood, especially firewood. That’s one reason state and federal officials urge campers and others to buy firewood near where they plan to burn it, and not transport ash wood outside areas known to be infested.
“The strategy in Oregon is to slow the spread to give communities time to deal with the threat,” Williams said. “That way, communities will have more time to inventory their urban forest and identify all their ash trees, then make decisions about which ones to treat or remove preemptively. It also gives the time to make arrangements for what to do with all the ash wood that will become available as trees die.”
Williams said the cost to replace public ash trees in Portland alone was estimated in 2017 to be $49 million and would likely be higher today.
“We learned from our counterparts that almost all the native ash in infested areas in the eastern half of the country were killed within 10 years or so after the arrival of the invasive emerald ash borer,” Williams said. “We sought a grant to help us collect a representative sampling of seeds so we could preserve as much of the genetic variation in Oregon ash as possible before it was lost.”
The state of Oregon began surveys for emerald ash borer in 2005, sponsored by USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service. The ODF managed a statewide emerald ash borer trapping program from 2013 to 2015 in the summer months when adult emerald ash borers emerge. About 800 surveillance traps were set with no emerald ash borers discovered.
Likely introduced on wooden shipping material from Asia, emerald ash borers were discovered in the Michigan area in 2022. Despite numerous attempts to eradicate the pest, experts say it has proven impractical to stop the spread. The insect that was discovered near Forest Grove happened in late June 2022.
The next step in the seed collection project is to study the trees that grow from the seeds, which were sent in equal parts to three different places: a lab in Colorado for long-term storage, the USDA Forest Service's genetic resource center in Cottage Grove and the USDA's agricultural research facility in Iowa.
“Researchers can plant some of the seeds in areas where emerald ash borer is present in significant numbers and see if any of the seedling trees show resistance to the insect,” Williams said. “If some trees survive, those resistant trees could become the basis for reintroducing the species to western Oregon. Resistant trees would be crossed with other Oregon ash to establish resistance while retaining genetic diversity.”
For more information or to view collection sites, visit bit.ly/3IlCutP.
