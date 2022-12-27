The landmark bipartisan wildlife bill, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, failed to be included in the $1.7 trillion 2023 omnibus spending package released by Congress last Monday.
On Dec. 22, The Senate passed the omnibus spending bill in the 117th Congress, which will fund the federal government through September 2023, with $858 billion on defense programs, $772.5 billion on nondefense, non-veterans-related programs and reforms to the Electoral Count Act.
Considered the most monumental piece of conservation legislation since the Endangered Species Act, RAWA passed the House in June and has 47 co-sponsors in the Senate, would have provided nearly $1.4 billion in much-needed conservation funding to states and tribes annually, including an estimated $25 million for Oregon conserving at-risk and endangered species and habitats.
“At this time, we are not doing any regional conservation work so the RAWA is benefiting the work that Wildlife Safari is doing at this time,” Dan Brands, the park’s general curator, said.
Despite long-standing widespread support and expectations, lawmakers ultimately excluded the bill from the appropriation package due to disagreements over its funding mechanism, rendering negotiations on defining cryptocurrency assets as securities under the IRS’s wash sale rule which prohibits investors from claiming losses on securities sold at a loss and then reacquiring the same or similar assets within 30 days.
“It’s very disappointing that it didn’t happen,” Diana Wales, president of the Umpqua Audubon Society, said about the unexpected result.
The local society is a chapter of the National Audubon Society.
According to Wales, RAWA’s inclusion in the appropriation package would have resulted in significant financial support for state and tribal agencies to do conservation work.
Wales is concerned that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s budget for sensitive threatened or endangered species is extremely inadequate. ODFW spent 2% of the total budget on Oregon’s 600 nongame wildlife species — or roughly 88% of all species in the state, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Wales cited the declining population of the western meadowlark, the state bird of Oregon, which has suffered from the loss of much of its habitats in the Willamette Valley, highlighting the anticipated funding brought by the legislation should have provided more grants for more conservation efforts.
As a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife conservation, Umpqua Audubon Society will continue to stand with legislators who are proposing to introduce the bill again in the next legislature.
“So, we have hope,” Wales said.
