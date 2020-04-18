Douglas County is set to receive just over $7 million as part of O&C portion of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act extension, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Friday.
Douglas County received the greatest portion of the $28.4 million in payments that went to 18 western Oregon counties.
“Receipt of the SRS 2019 payment to the O&C Counties is very welcome funding for counties struggling financially with the COVID-19 national emergency,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a prepared statement.
In a statement released by the county, officials said:
“The extension of the SRS funding is critical to Douglas County residents, as it provides for vital services that otherwise would not be funded. The SRS funding allocation is the direct result of the work your Douglas County Board of Commissioners do when they engage in face-to-face meetings with our Federal delegates during their visits to Washington D.C. It is important to understand that without these visits and meetings, and their concerted efforts to educate and discuss O&C timber and other crucial issues with our leaders at the national level, these dollars would not be coming back to our communities.”
The 1937 O&C Act requires 50% of receipts collected from the sale of timber on O&C lands to be distributed among 18 counties in western Oregon. The payments follow a formula established by federal legislation. That legislation requires timber receipts to be shared with western Oregon counties, and will continue to remain in effect following the expiration of the SRS and Community Self-Determination Act.
The O&C Lands are scattered through 18 counties of western Oregon.
