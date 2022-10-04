Clouds roll over the west rim of the caldera at Crater Lake National Park in this June 2020 file photo. Fire management staff are preparing to implement three prescribed burn projects in the park this fall.
CRATER LAKE — Fire management staff at Crater Lake National Park are preparing to implement three prescribed burn projects in the park this fall. Public Information Officer Marsha McCabe said they include:
Highway 62 South. This includes 50 acres of piles and material that were cut last year along Highway 62. This starts at the southern boundary of the park and travels 3.5 miles to the north along the roadway
Mazama Village. This includes 64 acres of piles and material that were cut last spring around Mazama Campground and developed area
Munson Valley Defensible Space. This includes 25 acres of piles that were cut around historic structures, administrative offices and park housing within Munson Valley
McCabe said fire managers are planning to start burning these piles in the next few weeks and will continue throughout fall as conditions allow. Weather, fire behavior and smoke forecasts are monitored before, during and after the burns to ensure desired fire effects are achieved. Staff will patrol and monitor the fires until they are completely extinguished.
McCabe said the National Park Service uses thinning and prescribed fire as a tool to help reduce the intensity of wildfires by removing excess accumulations of forests fuels that have resulted as a consequence of over 90 years of actively suppressing fires.
The project will provide needed defensive space around critical park structures but will also improve forest health and protect wildlife habitat by reducing the amount of woody debris that can lead to larger and more intense fire events, according to McCabe.
All park roads and trails are expected to remain open during prescribed fire operations. Motorists should watch for signs and reduce their speed, as personnel and equipment are working on and adjacent to the road.
For more information, call the Crater Lake National Park’s Management Officer at 541-594-3062.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.