The water in the Umpqua Rivers and its tributaries is safe to fish, boat and play in, according to a new water quality report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The Umpqua Basins Toxics Summary details the results of testing for toxic substances from 45 water samples taken at 15 locations.
It's the first comprehensive report to do that, and also includes the results from sediment samples at 14 locations and fish tissue samples at two locations.
The samples were collected in 2015 and tested for 484 toxic substances. Among them were pesticides currently or formerly in use, dioxins, PCBs, flame retardants, combustion byproducts, metals and industrial chemicals.
It found that 96% of them were at levels safe for fish, wildlife and human recreation.
DEQ spokesman Dylan Darling said similar reports had been done for the Rogue Basin and the Willamette Basin, but this is the first one specific to the Umpqua Basin.
"It offers a snapshot of what toxics look like in the basin and then moving forward we'll be getting more trend data, a sense of just whether things are going up or down," he said.
Thankfully, he said, there wasn't anything alarming that was discovered.
"Especially for a river that draws people to it for everything from fishing to rafting and all that, from a toxics perspective it's a very good looking river," he said.
While fishing, boating and recreating are safe, that doesn't mean you should dip your liter water bottle in the river and start drinking, though.
"We definitely recommend people use trusted drinking water sources," he said.
Going forward, the DEQ plans to collect samples annually at each of four local sites and study trends in water quality. The sites are Calapooya Creek at the Umpqua River, Deer Creek at Fowler Bridge, the South Umpqua above the mouth of the river and the main stem Umpqua River 12 miles inland from the ocean.
The information gathered will be made available to the public and used in efforts to reduce pollution, the DEQ said.
Sandy Lyon, monitoring coordinator for the Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers, said she's really excited the DEQ is monitoring the Umpqua Basin now.
"I'm so happy that this much has been done and at least tells us what's here, and it tells us that generally they're below what's currently considered toxic levels," she said.
However, she said she wishes it could include more than four sites in the ongoing monitoring project since the Umpqua Basin is 4,640 square miles.
The report said 161 separate chemicals were detected. The most commonly found chemicals in the water samples included an herbicide and two types of dioxins.
The most frequently found dioxin in the Umpqua samples was octachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin, which the DEQ said is one of the least toxic dioxins.
The other most commonly found chemical in the water samples was the herbicide sulfometuron methyl, which is used to control grasses and weeds to prepare land for planting new trees in forestry.
PCBs and arsenic were the most commonly found in the sediment samples.
PCBs and legacy (formerly used) pesticides were most commonly found in the fish tissue samples.
PCBs are industrial chemicals that were used until 1979 when they were banned. They have persisted in the environment since and have been linked to cancer and other ailments.
The fish tissue was taken from bass, processed as skinless fillets.
While PCBs and arsenic were within safe levels for consumption, the DEQ noted mercury concentrations were high enough to be bad for human health.
The Oregon Health Authority has a fish consumption advisory for Cooper Creek east of Sutherlin and Galesville Reservoir east of Azalea recommending children under age 6, women of childbearing age and people with thyroid or immune system problems eat no more than one meal a month of resident fish. Others are recommended to eat no more than four meals a month of resident fish.
At Plat 1 Reservoir east of Sutherlin, the health authority recommendation is two fish per month for the vulnerable groups and six for everyone else.
The samples were not analyzed for bacteria.
Lyon said she was sad to learn from the report that legacy pesticides are still hanging around in the river basin. She was also concerned to read that 28 consumer products, including pharmaceuticals, were detected.
"Now the good news is they're detecting them at levels that they don't think are harmful, but the fact that they're there and we're still dumping them (means) they can accumulate in fish and aquatic creatures and that's not good," she said.
Another concern is that 209 industrial chemicals were detected. While they're at low levels now, they do accumulate in the environment too, she said.
"If we've got all these things, we'd better be careful that we don't make it worse," she said.
