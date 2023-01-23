Tensions ran high at a Douglas County Planning Department meeting Thursday evening while discussing the city of Roseburg's request for a permit that would allow the development of three miles of hiking trails in Sunshine Park.
After over two hours of discussion on the topic, including passionate comments from those in support and opposition, the planning department moved to close the public hearing and delay its decision to allow for additional evidence to be provided, with the next hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.
Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie said during the meeting that after the city purchased Sunshine Park in 1999, the plan was always to build trails there. In 2020, the city filed for a conditional use permit for the same trails, but withdrew the application after the city failed to receive grant funding for the project.
The city was later awarded a grant of $148,790 from the Recreational Trails Program, a federally funded program administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation department. In order to use the grant funding, the city has to receive approval to proceed as soon as possible. Dawn Easley, Roseburg public works director, said during the meeting that they hoped to have the approval to begin construction by spring 2023. After receiving approval, the city would have two years to complete construction of the trail.
“It’s stressful that we might lose the grant money,” Easley said following the meeting. “I think that has more of an impact on the park system in Roseburg than people realize. I don’t know if they can decide not to award grants in the future because of this, but they do write grant performances. When you’re turning down money, I don’t know how often they’re going to continue to offer it.”
Supporters of the new trails, which included members from mountain biking organizations, cycling organizations, Thrive Umpqua and residents said the new park would bring a desperately needed trail to an area they say is lacking in easily accessible mountain biking destinations close to home.
“We have very limited opportunities, and a facility like this at Sunshine Park would be a huge boost,” said Evan Kruse, a coach of the Umpqua Valley Composite mountain biking team. “We view these trails as a gift, we view them as a very important resource, so you’ll see stewardship from the local mountain bike clubs, all the way down to these new youth that are exposed to this sport.”
Kruse echoed the sentiments of those in support, saying the loss of access to much of the North Umpqua Trail due to fire meant that the only local option was the Cooper Creek trail in Sutherlin. Cowie said the new trails would also relieve pressure on the recreational infrastructure of trails in other cities.
“An opportunity like this would be a huge boost, we have families that want to participate but can’t make it up to Cooper Creek two times a week.” Kruse said.
Those opposed, most of whom were living adjacent to the proposed trails, cited concerns of privacy, homelessness, fire danger and effects to livestock as reasons the conditional use permit should not be granted.
Dan Dawson, who runs a ranching operation in a property next to the proposed trails, said the trails would impact him financially because his property — which borders a 300-yard section of the proposed trails — would bring people, mountain bikers and hikers with dogs close to his property, pushing animals away from where they would normally be and affecting their breeding patterns.
“These animals can’t be bothered with the kind of traffic that comes around there,” Dawson said. “Also my guard dogs, it takes away from them doing their jobs… if the guard dogs are always going over to the fence, I can’t keep everything alive because they aren’t doing what they’re supposed to.”
Matthew Henry, who lives in a property close to the proposed trails, was concerned about privacy due to the lack of barriers between his property and the proposed trail, as well as fire.
“Being at the top of that hill, dry grass, 3 feet tall, that isn’t maintained at all. One cigarette, one firework, anywhere in that trail system, fire goes up the hill to my house,” Henry said.
Douglas Forest Protective Agency, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 submitted letters in support of the trails, saying the trails would act as natural fire breaks, provide better routes for fire suppression efforts, and allow for earlier detection of fire.
Residents were concerned about the possible increase in the homeless population due to the new trails. Dakota Carter, who lives in a property close to the proposed trails, said that she had seen individuals camped near her property recently.
“The homeless issue is there,” Carter said. “I have kids, I have a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old and I seriously worry about this issue. The drug use, the fentanyl issues that are going around, I worry about that. I feel like the money going toward this trail system could go somewhere else, maybe help these people, get them into homes.
“This trail system is way too close to property lines,” Carter added. “If you guys want to continue with this, I would like to see some fence, barbed wire on the top, 10 feet, I don’t care what it is. There needs to be a perimeter between my property and the park that’s going to keep these people from coming in.”
Cowie, along with Roseburg Chief of Police Gary Klopfenstein, said they did not anticipate an increase in the homeless population in the area of the park because the location, located approximately three miles east of Roseburg’s downtown along Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, doesn’t have close access to food and services that are more available in the central areas of Roseburg.
Following the meeting, residents continued to talk with city officials in the halls of the Douglas County Courthouse.
“We’re definitely willing to meet with the homeowners,” Easley said. “I hope that we can make progress with them. I think there’s been some tension this evening, and maybe after things calm down, we can work together and come to a solution, because I think [the park] would be a great, great asset to our system.”
