Douglas County’s emergency radio system is in need of an upgrade, which will come with an estimated $20 million price tag.
Douglas County Commissioners signed a resolution at the April 5 meeting to support the Douglas County Public Radio Safety System Division in its effort to upgrade the system, champion the project, provide support and get the facts on the records to help with grant acquisition.
“In a typical year, Douglas County Communications and the 911 center processes about 161,000 calls for service and those get dispatched over the radio system to some agency, so it’s pretty vital,” Commissioner Chair Tom Kress said.
According to the resolution the current system had 8,500 hours of downtime in the past two years, which “contributed to an average of 241 days of critical outage, affecting public safety, utility and federal agencies around the county.”
“The way the system works, it’ll operate with one tower going down and then it just kind of feeds off the other tower,” Kress said. “But if you’re the sheriff’s deputy working up in Diamond Lake and the Cinnamon Butte tower goes down — you’re all alone. There’s no cell service up there in a lot of areas. So it’s critical for us to keep that stuff.”
Due to the topography of Douglas County cell service is not available everywhere and the county cannot be on the state’s emergency system.
Kress said the county’s current system was designed about 30 years ago and serves the topography of the area. “They went out of their way of trying to design their own system and they did a great job for the time,” he said.
In 2018, a study was done which revealed that most of the equipment needed to be upgraded. Due to the time that passed since the system was installed many of the parts are not available from traditional vendors.
Kress said it will be about $20 million to upgrade the entire system.
Nancy Laney, radio department director for Douglas County, said there will be three phases for upgrading the current system.
“The first phase is to upgrade the power banks at all 19 locations” Laney said. “Phase 1 is in progress and funded by a different grant, completion expected by end of calendar year 2023.”
The second phase involves replacing the obsolete microwave technology the county uses now, converting analog to digital. This would help transition to the new digital radio transmitters throughout the county. This phase is expected to finish at the end of 2023.
“The third phase is to upgrade to digital and encrypted radio transmitters and receivers at all 19 tower locations,” Laney said. “Phase 3 is still in the planning stages and is not currently funded.”
Along with this three phase plan, first responders will have to upgrade their personal equipment as well. Kress said the county is also considering adding a few more strategically placed towers.
The emergency communications radio system is used by 55 different emergency service agencies in Douglas County.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to acquire enough in grant funding to upgrade the entire system,” Kress said. “A project of this magnitude is not something that the county could budget in one fiscal year or pay for alone. We have a rough estimate of the cost to upgrade our entire ERC system from the 2018 engineering report, so we have set our goals for grant funding pretty high.”
Kress said upgrading the system will take several years.
Currently, Phase 1 and 2 of the county’s plan are funded through two separate grants. Phase 3 will require additional grant funding of which has not been acquired. The cost of such a project has been the main reason the county has struggled to make the upgrades.
“We have been doing repairs and fixes for several years to keep the current system going until we can do a full upgrade,” Laney said. “The cost to upgrade the massive system to modern technologies has been our biggest concern.”
The system covers the coast to Diamond Lake and from Curtain to Glendale. This is approximately 5,071 miles, according to Laney. There are 19 radio towers that involve numerous parts, components, technological pieces and locations. All require upgrading.
“It’s a big priority to try to figure out not only a long term solution, but one that matches all the needs of the different agencies as well as the sheriff’s office,” Kress said.
Sanne Godfrey and Kyle Bailey contributed to this report.
