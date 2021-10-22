The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will intervene in a federal lawsuit over the fate of roadside trees burned during the 2020 Archie Creek Fire.
Umpqua Watersheds, along with Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Oct. 14 in an attempt to block the logging of burned trees along 65 miles of roads in the Umpqua National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service considers the trees hazards to the public, while Umpqua Watersheds said in court documents that most of the trees targeted for cutting pose no immediate danger.
Umpqua Watersheds said the roadways targeted for tree removal receive very little traffic and are not maintained for use by passenger cars.
It said trees would be cut in old growth areas that provide critical habitat for the endangered northern spotted owl, including 14 historic spotted owl sites.
It also raised concerns about the impact to the North Umpqua River watershed, which provides habitat for the endangered Oregon Coast coho salmon and is the source of water for many communities.
“Post-fire habitats are inherently fragile. Post-fire logging activities, other than hand-felling select trees and leaving them on site, generally are inconsistent with efforts to restore ecosystem functions after fire,” it said in court documents.
“Large trees that are dead and dying, including those along the remote forest roads targeted in the project, provide valuable habitat for a wide variety of wildlife that rely on dead wood in the forest. Post-fire logging activities, including commercial salvage logging of the type proposed here, can cause habitat loss and fragmentation for wildlife species, including the northern spotted owl,” it said.
Umpqua Watersheds said the Forest Service should have prepared an environmental impact statement for the project and allowed public comment. Instead, it said, the tree removal plan was pushed through using a “categorical exclusion” procedure intended to apply to road repair and maintenance.
Umpqua Watersheds Executive Director Kasey Hovik said in an email that Umpqua Watersheds’ position is that the Umpqua National Forest and other agencies must comply with the law.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said Wednesday at a meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners the county will support the Forest Service decision and push back against the environmental groups.
“What they’re doing is certainly not good for the environment. It’s not good for the public,” he said.
Freeman also disagreed with Umpqua Watersheds’ assertion that the dead trees would serve as owl habitats.
“Forever all we’ve heard is you’ve got to have all these old growth trees that are alive and growing, that’s the only place these owls will live. And in this lawsuit now they’re saying no, these owls will live in the dead trees,” he said.
“So there’s no consistency in their messaging. They’ve got no principles in the way they approach things,” he said.
Freeman said clearing the trees would allow the public to get back into the forest, which is currently closed, and recreate, hunt and hike.
If Umpqua Watersheds is successful, “we can expect those roads and those areas of the forest to remain closed for quite some time,” he said.
If logged relatively soon, the trees could be sold as commercial timber.
Freeman said if the trees are removed within 18 to 24 months of being burned, they are valuable and the taxpayers would be paid for them. If the lawsuit delays removal past that window, it would mean the taxpayers would have to pay to remove the trees, he said.
Douglas Timber Operators Executive Director Matt Hill said in an email Thursday that Umpqua Watersheds’ lawsuit creates danger for the public and could contribute to future fires.
“By seeking to block the removal of dead trees next to existing roads, this extremist lawsuit is not only dangerous to the public, it suggests a willful ignorance of the nuclear-level impact the Archie Creek Fire already inflicted on wildlife and forest resources,” Hill said. “Federal agencies are already forced to leave the vast majority of dead trees to rot and re-burn ... this lawsuit would add even more fuel to future fires.”
(1) comment
Mind-boggling the lack of self awareness shown here by Freeman. The same guy who owned a gas station with severely overprices gas says these words...."They’ve got no principles in the way they approach things.” Let that sink in a little bit. Maybe he should stick with what he knows and keep grifting on the locals; science and principles are not really in his wheelhouse. Makes you wonder if he has someone close or will directly financially benefit from this latest blathering. What an embarrassment for Douglas County.
