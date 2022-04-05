Low summer steelhead runs in the North Umpqua basin have caused experts at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to take action. After 450 wild summer steelhead returned to the basin last year, they wanted to know why.
To help solve their answer, the ODFW spent the past month seeking the public’s input regarding potential fishery management actions. They have been trying to figure out what factors have led to such low steelhead returns.
Fires, drought, stream and ocean conditions, the hatchery program itself – all factors are being considered. If any changes to the summer steelhead program need to be made, the public’s input is necessary.
After reaching out to the public via a survey and in-person workshop, ODFW is ready to share some results.
For the final part of its outreach efforts, ODFW is now inviting the public to attend a virtual webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday. During the webinar, which will be broadcast via the ODFW webpage, results of the summer steelhead population reassessment will be presented, along with the public survey results and information gained at the in-person workshop held March 29 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. During the upcoming webinar, people will be able to ask questions through the chat function.
After the meeting, the ODFW will compile all of the information it has received and create a management recommendation for the hatchery summer steelhead program. The plan will then be presented to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval at their April 22 meeting in Astoria.
