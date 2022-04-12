The City of Roseburg is sending out a reminder to residents: It’s time to cut down the risk of fire by managing tall grasses and weeds.
With fire season right around the corner, property owners are being reminded to maintain all grasses and weeds to a maximum height of 12 inches.
Despite the recent rain and Monday’s snow, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the Roseburg area is experiencing severe drought and the rest of Douglas County is suffering from moderate to extreme drought. The cold, wet weather will soon be replaced with dry, warm temperatures. Once that happens, vegetation will dry out rapidly and fire danger to homes and other properties will rise.
“We want not only for Roseburg to be safe, but also to be beautiful,” Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie said in a news release. “So please mow your lawn and trim weeds regularly. Your neighbors will thank you — and we at the City thank you, too!”
Roseburg Municipal Code requires that all tall weeds and grasses, including blackberry vines, must be kept to the 12-inch height restriction year-round. Failure to maintain these types of vegetation to the appropriate height could lead to fines or penalties. The city code applies to all property and property owners and includes vacant properties in residential subdivisions.
As long as they aren’t a fire hazard or visual obstruction, agricultural crops and natural vegetation in areas that are specifically designated as such are not included under Roseburg Municipal Code 7.04.005. The code does allow the Roseburg city manager to determine when the requirements are not practical.
For more information, contact the Roseburg Community Development Department at cdd@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6750.
