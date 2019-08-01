The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued emergency fishing restrictions on the mainstream Umpqua River from Scottsburg Bridge to the River Forks Boat Ramp.
The restrictions are designed to protect wild summer steelhead and early returning fall Chinook salmon, both of which are being impacted by unusually warm water and low water flows.
"The Umpqua River at Elkton was 79 degrees this morning, and we know that temperature will be higher in the early evening, so we need to protect our native fish," said Greg Huchko, ODFW Umpqua District fisheries biologist. "Salmon and steelhead have a tough time when water temperatures are over 68, and we aren't seeing a cooling trend any time in the near future."
The restrictions are in effect now through Sept. 30. While they are, angling is banned within 200 feet of all tributaries from the mouth to 200 feet upstream.
The same restrictions were in effect in late June 2015 and 2018.
