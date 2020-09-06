It took only moments after stepping into thick woods next to a gravel road off Rock Creek Road Thursday for Francis Eatherington to spot two very old trees standing in the way of a proposed logging road that’s part of the Bureau of Land Management’s Umpqua Sweets Harvest Plan.
Eatherington of Cascadia Wildlands inspected the first closely and said it was a red cedar, centuries old. A few feet away, a Douglas Fir that’s likely also a couple hundred years old towered over it.
“The BLM should not be cutting down trees like this,” she said.
But these are O&C timberlands, managed by the Bureau of Land Management, and part of 2,000 acres proposed for logging under the BLM’s Umpqua Sweets Harvest Plan.
This checkerboard of lands was originally set aside for sustainable harvesting, with revenues to be shared with the counties where the lands are located. Douglas County government has traditionally received a significant share of the money it uses for its general fund budget, and a federal court case is currently underway in which the county has argued BLM is not been cutting enough to meet its obligations under that act.
While environmentalists would like to see more of these lands remain forested, some of the fight comes down to where the harvesting is done. Two of the most controversial areas in the Umpqua Sweets proposal include one across from a popular North Umpqua River fishing spot, and another that features natural stone arches.
Eatherington said she’s particularly concerned about preserving old growth and maintaining high value scenic areas.
“Our goal is to save old growth forests, that’s our ultimate goal. And to save the high water quality of the North Umpqua River,” she said.
The BLM’s Resource Management Plan attempts to protect older trees by banning harvest of trees which are both 40 inches in diameter and 170 years old. But Eatherington said there are loopholes.
A smaller tree grown up in the under story might be more than 170 years old but smaller than 40 inches, and that tree could be cut.
Old growth can also be cut if it’s in the way of a road, meaning the cedar and the Douglas fir Eatherington stood by on Thursday could be cut.
One of the scenic areas environmentalists don’t want to see cut is a large parcel identified for “regeneration harvesting” across near the popular fishing spot The Narrows. Here, a thinned-down ribbon of the emerald green North Umpqua River flows out of the Wild and Scenic River Area, where the forest is protected.
This section of the river is popular with fly fishing enthusiasts, and people were fishing there when Eatherington joined in the BLM’s public tour last year.
“Right across from us was what they call a regeneration harvest unit, otherwise known as a clear-cut, and there would be a buffer on the river but you won’t necessarily see that from standing on the highway looking at it. It would just look like a big clear-cut right on the river,” she said.
Another controversial parcel in the proposal contains natural rock arches.
“It’s this incredible unit with these incredible rock formations in it, and of course the proposal is to clear-cut all the trees around it, and then to build this road. In order to get those trees out they have to build a road through old growth forest to get there,” Eatherington said.
BLM spokesperson Cheyne Rossbach said it remains to be seen whether those spots, or the particular trees Eatherington stood by on Thursday will still be proposed for cutting once the BLM completes its Environmental Assessment by the end of this year. The total acreage proposed for cuts will likely be reduced.
“Once the EA is complete, certain units may be screened out based on a variety of factors. Which units are still under consideration for possible future timber harvests will be available when that EA comes out,” he said.
Even then, the public will have additional time to comment on the proposal.
Rossbach said the regenerative harvests in the proposal are different from clear-cuts. They’re designed to reset the stand, or in other words mimic the impact of natural forest fires.
“It looks more like what you would get when a fire goes through. It’s more mosaic in appearance,” Rossbach said.
He said thinning also reduces competition for larger trees in the stand, contributing to improved growth.
Neighbors have also voiced concern about the potential risk for wildfires by removing old growth forest near their homes; however, Rossbach said the BLM believes the plan will reduce the risk of wildfires reaching homes by removing undergrowth and creating fuel breaks to prevent wildfire spread.
Ultimately, however the details shake out, the Umpqua Sweets harvest plan is part of a broader management strategy.
“In meeting the provisions of the Oregon and California Railroad and Coos Bay Wagon Road Land Grant Act of 1937, the Umpqua Sweets harvest plan will provide sustainable forest production on the landscape that will benefit local communities and public land users for generations to come,” Rossbach said.
