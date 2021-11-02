With the holidays fast approaching one thing is on everyone’s mind — food! We plan for the big feasts, the gathering of family and friends and dread the dishes.
Nothing makes a more spectacular presentation than a perfectly golden turkey, a ham glazed to perfection or slice of succulent rib roast. But keep looking at that table you may just glance over to, what I think of as, one of the best little treats: the humble cranberry.
Cranberry sauce is perfect with a variety of meats or as a standalone side.
Cranberries, along with concord grapes and blueberries, are the only commercially grown food that is native to North America. Interesting to note it wasn’t until the early 1900s that we saw the sweetened version arriving on tables.
Oregon coast is where you find large cranberry fields. Commercial cranberry farming began in Oregon in 1885 when Charles McFarlin planted cranberry cuttings he brought from Massachusetts when he settled in Coos Bay.
While I do love that I can enjoy this year round, it’s when the fresh cranberries arrive that I get creative. This small berry is so much more than just a side dish as a sauce for the holidays.
Cranberries and their tartness make some of the best salsa you’ll ever eat. This takes a leftover turkey sandwich to new levels. And I guarantee you pour this over a block of softened cream cheese and somebody is going to lick the plate clean!
But hold on, let’s tempt you further — cranberry ketchup. This will wake up your French fries and is also incredible slathered on a pork tenderloin as you grill it. And don’t get me started on hotdogs v2.0.
We’re not done. You thought your taste buds were sitting up and taking notice before. Now they’re going to be wide awake with cranberry mustard. If you only do one recipe in this article, this is it! Great just spread on a cracker with a bit of soft cheese. Add to cooked kielbasa dish for a wonderful flavor that will make any palate happy, or put a good dollop on a meat and cheese platter.
I hope you venture forth with the humble cranberry and find out it’s really not a side kick, but a star of its own.
These recipes are safe for canning and can be halved for smaller portions. If you prefer not to can, keep in the fridge or freeze for later use.
