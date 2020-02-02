As Southern Oregon forestland owners and lovers, we’ve all seen the effects of drought in recent years.
It’s a classic tale: trees (most commonly Douglas-fir) that are water stressed and struggling to make it through the abnormally hot, dry season, create the perfect feeding and breeding ground for bark beetles.
These insects are able to successfully inhabit a tree because the tree is unable to defend itself due to drought stress. The beetles feed, breed and leave for another unhealthy and unlucky stand of trees, leaving their former home weak and susceptible to mortality.
These dead trees have popped up all throughout the region, triggering a lot of questions from folks asking “why are my trees dying?” and “how can we can fix this issue?”
Unfortunately, there is no one clear answer of how to “fix” the issue. Changing weather patterns and associated forest responses are a complex series of biotic and abiotic factors that we, as land owners and managers, have to work with moving forward. Forest landowners are all searching for a better understanding of strategies and tools available to mitigate the risks from wildfire, drought, insects and disease, all while sustaining forest productivity and in some cases, profitability.
One key approach to mitigating this uncertainty is to thin to reduce stand densities and increase tree vigor. This typically involves removal of subordinate, small diameter trees, and generates large quantities of biomass that landowners then have to find a market for or utilize.
Another uncertainty relates to reforestation after timber harvest. The choice of species and seed zones are a very important decision that must take into account the risks posed by a variable and changing climate. And through all of this, it is essential to maintain appropriate tree density and understory vegetation to mitigate the growing risk for catastrophic wildfire.
Experienced and new landowners alike can agree that these risks and uncertainties are concerning. So let’s not focus on the doom-and-gloom; instead, we should consider what opportunities this new reality provides us.
There are several local resources and strategies available to help forest landowners with these issues and you can learn about them at two identical workshops this winter. The OSU Extension Service is offering “Maintaining a Healthy Forest in an Uncertain Climate” for forest landowners on Feb. 15 in Tiller and March 13th in Roseburg.
These all-day workshops offer presentations by OSU statewide experts in the climate science, forest pathology/entomology and fire disciplines. OSU Extension and Oregon Department of Forestry will present on market opportunities for forestland owners who are searching for ways to sell or utilize thinned trees of all sizes.
The afternoon is spent in the field, where participants will learn how to make biochar and tour a small woodland to further the conversation from the morning presentations. All participants will go home with a Risk Assessment and Vulnerabilities form, which will help guide future forest management activities in light of an uncertain climate on any forested property.
Registration is open for “Maintaining a Healthy Forest in an Uncertain Climate” in both Tiller and Roseburg. For more information and to register, visit the OSU Extension Douglas County Forestry program website at beav.es/ZdF. Registration is open through Feb. 10 for Tiller and March 9 for Roseburg. The cost is $15 per person or $20 per couple (sharing materials).
These workshops are filling up fast! Register online or visit the OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, to register in person. Questions? Call 541-672-4461.
