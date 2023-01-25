FCC Commercial Furniture fined by DEQ The News-Review Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Roseburg business FCC Commercial Furniture was fined $3,300 by the Department of Environmental Quality for air quality.It was one of 13 penalties, totaling $273,022, issues in December by the agency for environmental violations.According to DEQ, the business failed to submit a timely annual report.Organizations or individuals are required to either pay the fine or file an appeal within 20 days. A portion of the penalty may be offset by funding a supplemental environmental project. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Department Of Environmental Quality Fcc Commercial Furniture Roseburg Company Appeal Individual Fine Agency Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Karen Louise Gibbons Letter: There's nothing fair about the Fair Tax Act Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Women's Top 25 Fared Top 25 Fared College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic Par Scores
