It’s summer and fishing should be on your agenda. Here are just a few of your options—
- The ocean coho (hatchery only) season is open. Check out these 10 tips for targeting ocean coho.
- Sea-run cutthroat are starting to move from the bays and estuaries into coastal rivers and streams. Here’s some tips to catch them.
- Most of the high elevation hike-in lakes are accessible. So if someone tells you to “Take a hike,” grab a fishing rod and do as they say.
- Anglers are catching summer steelhead in coastal and Willamette Valley rivers.
- Bass and warmwater fishing is heating up in rivers, lakes and reservoirs throughout the state. Check the zone reports for a spot near you.
Watch for blue-green algae alerts
Warm water temperatures in still or slow-moving water can trigger harmful blue-green algae blooms. Bookmark this page for the list of current advisories throughout the season. Learn how to fish safely in these conditions.
FISHING
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR — Surface water is still very warm as the hot weather continues, so fish are going to be more active in the morning and evening.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR — Anglers are still finding a decent number of trout in the morning hours. Some anglers are having success with bass, but it has been somewhat slow. The reservoir was last stocked in May, but over 10,000 trout have been stocked this year.
DIAMOND LAKE— During the heat of the summer fishing at Diamond can slow down. Early morning fishing may be the key and fishing deeper water might help as well. From recent reports, fishing seems to be slow. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest 541-498-2531 for information on camps and ramps. Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR — The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the recent recreational advisory for Galesville due to an algal bloom. Trout and bass fishing is likely best during the early morning hours when the water is a bit cooler. Bass have likely moved into deeper water and there should still be lots of trout available for anglers. In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. If you catch any fish in Galesville with a hole punch in the operculum (plate over the gills), please e-mail levi.m.simmons@odfw.oregon.gov.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS — Both lakes should be good bets this weekend with warm air temperatures at lower elevations. These can both be great places to escape the heat. Morning hours are still likely your best bet.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR — Recent reports are mixed with some anglers doing well, but others having some difficulty. A variety of techniques have shown promise with trolling and bait under bobbers performing well. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of five per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES — Fishing for bottom fish is open to all-depths year-round. The 2023 daily general marine fish bag limit is 5 fish with no retention of quillback or yelloweye rockfish. Anglers may keep 1 cabezon per day as part of their daily general marine fish bag limit. Anglers are reporting good catches of rockfish and lingcod near Charleston and Bandon when the ocean swells are small.
Anglers may choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 15 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish starting on March 1. No other rockfish or lingcod are allowed on an offshore longleader fishing trip.
Ocean Chinook salmon fishing from Cape Falcon to OR/CA Border is closed due to severely low forecasts for Sacramento/Klamath River Chinook. The selective coho season from Cape Falcon to OR/CA Border opened on June 17 through the earlier of Aug. 31 or 110,000 marked coho quota. As of July 9, there is 97.4% of the quota remaining. Be sure to know how to ID coho and Chinook. In the Coos Bay area, salmon anglers are going out to 300 feet of water to catch hatchery coho.
The Pacific halibut all-depth season in the Central Coast Subarea may be open on July 24-30 if enough quota remains. As of July 2, there was 21% of the quota remaining. The Southern Oregon Subarea for halibut is open 7 days a week. As of July 2, there is 70% of the quota remaining. The daily bag limit has been increased to 2 Pacific halibut for the Central Coast and Southern Oregon Subareas.
Anglers up and down the coast have been taking advantage of the opportunity to retain bottomfish and all-depth halibut on the same trip since there is no depth restriction for bottomfish this year.
During all-depth halibut days, longleader gear fishing or the traditional general marine bottomfish fishery (lingcod and black rockfish) may be combined with all-depth halibut during days when the bottomfish fishery is not depth restricted.
Surfperch anglers are catching redtail surfperch along the ocean beaches like Horsfall Beach, Bullards Beach, and near Cape Blanco with fish moving closer to the mouths of estuaries. Surfperch anglers are also catching striped surfperch along rocky shorelines. Anglers have been catching surfperch when the ocean swells are calmer, using sand shrimp, mole crabs or artificial sand worms. Ready to try surfperch fishing? Here are some tips to get you started.
PLAT I RESERVOIR — No recent reports for Plat I. Bass fishing in mid-morning may land some good fish for eager anglers. Trout were stocked in March, and some may still be being caught. Try early morning for trout. Anglers are encouraged to report their success to help us better gauge success rates.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua— No recent reports from the Smith River. The river is open for catch-and-release trout fishing up to Sisters Creek and can be a great time. Retention of trout is allowed in tributaries to the Smith and North Fork Smith and above Bridge 10 on the North Fork. Chinook fishing should start to pick up in the lower river. Anglers are reminded that only 1 wild Chinook and 5 per season can be kept in aggregate between the Umpqua, Smith and North Fork Smith.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS— Most lakes should be accessible and can be a great place to escape some of the summer heat. Make sure to bring bug repellent and/or wear protective clothing. Fishing will likely be best in early morning.
Umpqua Salmon Trout Enhancement Program and volunteers are planning to stock the hike-in lakes July 29th. Prospective volunteers and anglers fishing the hike-in lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to contact the Umpqua STEP biologist.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM — Numbers of summer steelhead seem to be low this season and anglers should be extra cautious when handling them. Chinook fishing should start to pick up in the lower river. Anglers are reminded that only 1 wild Chinook and 5 per season can be kept in aggregate between the Umpqua, Smith and North Fork Smith.Until Sept. 30, fishing at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is prohibited within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH — The run of summer steelhead this season appears very low. Anglers should take extra care and practice good catch-and-release tactics to minimize stress.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH— Bass fishing should be good throughout the river. Bass anglers should focus on deeper pools to find larger fish. Pools may develop algal blooms as the warm water slows. People and pets should avoid ingesting water in these areas.
CRABBING AND CLAMMING
Always check for closures at the ODA Shellfish Safety page before harvesting shellfish, which includes clams, crabs and mussels.
Bay clams — Summer is in full swing, and bay clamming opportunities are still plentiful during certain days of the month. Check your tide tables for days with negative tides. Clammers should use caution when visibility is low. Monitor the weather forecast and the swell and surf advisories before going out to make sure you can safely clam.
Low tides bring the opportunity to dig gaper clams. Gapers have a large “neck” housing the two siphons that protrude above the substrate surface when feeding. They can be found in high salinity sandy and/or muddy areas in most of Oregon’s larger estuaries. They have an oblong “show” (burrow hole; see photo) a bit larger than a quarter, making them easily identifiable. They are best dug with a shovel, and each harvester will need a shellfish license and their own bucket.
Mussels — Mussels, like clams, are filter feeders and those who like eating clams are likely to find mussels just as delicious. Mussels attach to rocks and other permanent habitat in the intertidal zone, so it is best to go looking for them during a low tide. When harvesting, wear gloves and use a twisting motion to pull mussels off rocks. Be careful when harvesting by the ocean and watch for sneaker waves. Each harvester will need a shellfish license and their own bucket.
Always call the ODA shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or ODA shellfish closures website before harvesting for the most current information about shellfish safety closures.
Razor clams — Razor clams are closed from Tillamook Head to Seal Rock and from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border due to toxin levels. Always call the ODA shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or ODA shellfish closures website before harvesting for the most current information about shellfish safety closures.
The annual conservation closure for razor clams from the Washington Border to Tillamook Head (Clastop County) began July 15 and will continue through Sept. 30.
Crabs — Size and abundance of crab is increasing in our local bays and estuaries. However, crab quality can be iffy this time of year while crabs wait for their new shells to fill with meat. Crabbing is currently good out of Depoe Bay, Newport and Waldport.
Shore and dock crabbing can be great summertime activities. A good tool to try is the “castable folding crab trap.” Usually attached to a fishing pole, these traps are great for kids because they are lightweight and can catch crab within minutes. No heavy pulling or long wait times! They are available for purchase at most local stores. Happy crabbing!
Some crabbers in estuaries may also encounter non-native European green crab in their catch. While they look similar to Oregon’s native shore crabs, identify them by the three prominent bumps between the eyes and 5 spines down each side of their body (carapace). They are not always green and color is not a good identifying feature. The daily catch limit for European green crab is 35 per person per day. European green crab can be any size or sex. Learn more about this species.
WILDLIFE VIEWING
Alpine mammals — In high elevation habitats in the Cascade’s Range, keep an eye out for Oregon’s elusive Sierra Nevada red fox. This subspecies is restricted to the Oregon Cascades, Lassen Peak area and the Sierra Nevada Range. Small population sizes and isolated habitats may contribute towards this species’ vulnerability to threats like climate change, habitat loss, predation, vehicle strikes or disease.
Observations of this species are needed to help support ODFW’s efforts to manage montane red foxes in Oregon.
Big game — Columbian white-tailed deer once occurred across northwestern Oregon. Only two small populations remain, and the Umpqua Valley is a great place to come see this unique western population of what is better known as an eastern deer species. Recovery efforts in the Umpqua Valley resulted in removal of this population from the federal Endangered Species Act in 2003.
This time of year, Columbian white-tailed (and black-tailed) deer can be found throughout much of the greater Roseburg area. Visit them at the North Bank Habitat Management Area, or look for herds on private agricultural lands and fields, where they often occur in strong numbers.
Birds — Ford’s Pond in northern Douglas County is home to nearly 200 species of birds. During the summer, you can expect to see plenty of ducks, geese, shorebirds and raptors. Other birding hotspots in Douglas County include Stewart Park near Roseburg.
Acorn woodpeckers are a Strategy Species in the Klamath and Willamette Valley Ecoregions, but the abundance of oak habitats in southwestern Oregon provide an important refuge these birds. As year-round residents of Douglas County, acorn woodpeckers can be found living in groups and defending granary trees. Birds drill holes into granary trees, which they then use to store insects and acorns which provide food through the winter. Common locations to find acorn woodpeckers include Roseburg at River Forks Park, North Bank Habitat Management Area and Whistlers Park.
Pond Turtles — Northwestern pond turtles are one of five reptile species in the Oregon Conservation Strategy. They are the only native species of turtle in Southwestern Oregon. From May through June, turtles emerge from winter hibernation and travel to summer breeding habitat where they are often observed basking on logs and rocks in ponds and rivers.
In urban and suburban areas, invasive red-eared sliders have become increasingly widespread from introductions of pet turtles. Red-eared sliders are a common species in the pet trade, and are illegal to own in Oregon due to concerns about the health of native turtle populations.
SW BIG GAME HUNTING
Currently open: Cougar (check current harvest numbers), coyote.
GAME BIRD HUNTING
Open and upcoming seasons: Eurasian collared dove.
(1) comment
Great summary of info. Thanks!
But if there were actually tips regarding cutthroat, I missed them. Maybe follow up with more info?
Our local coyotes seldom vocalize; certainly not as they do in the desert. But this morning they were howling like mad; sounded like maybe eight or ten voices, either celebrating, or in lust, or both.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.