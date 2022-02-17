Rick Sohn has a dream. He wants to save wildland habitat on O&C timberlands managed by the BLM.
He wants to do it by bringing industry, conservationists and other interested parties to the table to find solutions that work for everyone.
He created the nonprofit Forest Bridges to get it done. Already, Forest Bridges has brought together a group of people you might not expect to find working together.
Sohn is the retired CEO of Lone Rock Resources timber company and holds two graduate degrees in forest biology. He’s gained a lot from Oregon’s forests, and now he wants to give something back.
Sohn is serving as secretary and acting executive director for Forest Bridges. Among the other board members are representatives of conservation, timber and other community organizations.
Board Chair Thomas McGregor, for example, is a former board chair of Umpqua Watersheds and currently serves as executive director of Phoenix School, while Vice Chair Dean Finnerty is a retired police officer, a fishing and hunting guide, and the northwest director of the Anglers Conservation Program and manager of the Wild Steelhead Initiative for Trout Unlimited. Among the many other notables involved in the project are Douglas Timber Operators Executive Director Matt Hill and Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins.
A surprising thing happens when you bring people from different sides into the discussion about protecting habitat on public lands, Sohn said.
When you talk with one side about collaboration, they’re always interested but they think people on the other side won’t cooperate.
It turns out, people on all sides want to collaborate. They just need to be brought together.
That’s what Forest Bridges is doing.
“We’ve combined a number of different elements that have fairly broad appeal with the understanding that there’s not a winner and a loser. Everyone has to be a winner. That’s what collaboration is,” he said.
The solutions coming out of that collaboration will be written up as policy papers. If the policies are implemented, the outcome can then be monitored to make sure the proposed solutions are actually working on the ground.
The first two policy papers being completed are one on managing the dry forests south of Roseburg and one on managing the moist forests north and west of Roseburg.
The focus is on sustaining habitat in those forests and hopefully not having them burn up in the meantime.
The group plans to be transparent about its work. Policy papers will go up online and community input will be sought.
O&C timberlands are harvested for timber, and that will continue, but Sohn believes the harvest can be done in a way that meets the habitat needs for the species that have historically occupied the lands.
Forest Bridges’ goal is to strive for 50% of the moist forest to be old growth and structurally complex forest. That’s possible alongside an active harvest program, he said.
The dry forest needs to be an uneven-aged forest with an emphasis on bigger, older trees called legacy trees that are resilient to fire, he said.
McGregor said what drew him to Forest Bridges was the knowledge, gained during his time at Umpqua Watersheds, and how BLM lands are managed is pivotal to the future of timber management in general.
He said Forest Bridges is all about thinking outside the box and seeing what is possible.
He’s particularly excited that Forest Bridges is creating a venue for discussing BLM management with tribal foresters.
“I do believe that our First Nations of Oregon deserve a voice and deserve presence in BLM land management. Historically these are their ancestors’ lands, and I am excited about the work Forest Bridges is doing to continue that,” he said.
Another key, in his view, is the need to think about creating a climate stable future.
As the group works toward sustainable solutions that all parties can agree to, he keeps his 5-year-old daughter in mind.
“When I look at my daughter, I want her to have a healthy future ahead of her, and viable public management is part of a healthy future for everybody in our community,” he said.
Finnerty said he was motivated to join Forest Bridges because of the loss of deer and elk habitat after forest management changes made in the 1990s.
“I’m a pretty conservative guy and I’m not opposed to harvesting trees. I think that our science and our technology can do it in a way that doesn’t tear things up like it used to. It’s a good renewable resource. It just needs to be carefully managed and monitored,” he said.
He admires the light touch forestry style of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. It leaves more trees standing after logging and tries to bring the forest back to more of its natural state.
He said this is the first time such a range of parties has come together to discuss O&C timberland management.
They’re working through some complicated issues and it’s fun to be a part of it, he said.
“Two and a half million acres of Western Oregon is a lot of ground, and it’s been contentious for long enough and nothing’s getting better. Fire seasons are getting longer and worse with more catastrophic fires, more loss of life,” he said.
“It just feels like now is the time for us to really come together and be willing to negotiate and compromise and give a little to get a little. I really feel like this is going to happen,” he said.
Great idea. As it's the Land that is the resource.
