Chandra LeGue, author of the new book "Oregon's Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide" will hold a book signing from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
LeGue will discuss the fundamentals of Oregon's forests, from coastal forests of giant Douglas firs to high desert groves of massive Ponderosa pines to the mixed conifer forests surrounding the Cascades. She will discuss what makes an ancient forest, what types exist in Oregon, where they are, who manages them, why so few still survive and what threats they continue to face.
She will also discuss hikes featured in the new book, which is published by Mountaineers Books and Oregon Wild.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the talk will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question and answer session and book signing. The event is sponsored by Umpqua Watersheds' Wilderness Committee.
Information: 541-672-7065 or umpquawatersheds.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.