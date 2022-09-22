A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima concluded Wednesday with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem.
Steve Renquist, a horticulture agent for the Oregon State University Extension Service Douglas County, talks about the history of the ginkgo tree during a tree-planting ceremony held Feb. 20, 2020, at River Forks Park west of Roseburg.
Courtesy of Oregon Dept. of Forestry
SALEM — A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima concluded Wednesday with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem.
Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.
During the peace tree planting campaign, representatives from 45 organizations planted a total of 51 saplings in 35 communities around the state — from the coast to La Grande and from Hood River to Klamath Falls.
“These peace trees not only convey a message of peace from the residents of Hiroshima, they are also symbols of survival and resilience in the face of unimaginable destruction,” said Oregon State Forester Cal Mukumoto. "Seeing them putting down roots in the good soil of Oregon and reaching for the sky gives me hope that people in our state — like the survivors in Hiroshima — can not only endure harsh times but can share with others the hard-won wisdom from having persevered through them.“
The Umpqua Valley is home to at least three of those trees. In 2020, the ginkgo tree seedlings were planted at River Forks Park in the Master Gardeners’ Discovery Garden, on the Umpqua Community College campus grounds and at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Roseburg.
According to an ODF news release, Oregon is home to one of the densest concentrations of Hiroshima peace trees outside of Japan.
