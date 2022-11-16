Free parking at Oregon State Parks on Nov. 25 The News-Review Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parking will be free at Oregon State Parks the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, sometimes called "Green Friday."Most state parks already have free parking, but some charge a $5 daily fee — including Fort Stevens, Cape Lookout, Silver Falls, Champoeg and Smith Rock. The feee waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 25, except at Shore Acres State Park where the waiver ends at 4 p.m. when the Holiday Lights event starts. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parking Park Waiver Lookout Oregon Fort Acres Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Death Notices for November 10, 2022 Brandan Todd Blanchfill Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News SheScales Announces 2022 Cohort Festival of Lights tickets now on sale NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule SAR hosts informational event
