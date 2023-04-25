In response to drought related impacts on salmon-spawning, Governor Tina Kotek requested the U.S. Department of Commerce make an expedited disaster declaration which comes as the Pacific Fishery Management Council recommends closing all commercial fisheries from Cape Falcon in northern Oregon to the California border through August 2023.
According to the Gov. Kotek’s press release, as juvenile salmon grow into adulthood off the coast of Oregon they are caught in Oregon’s commercial fisheries and because of droughts, the number of salmon that return to Oregon’s rivers has been low in recent years.
To get ahead of the drought, the National Marine Fisheries Service had closed all fishery operations which will help stabilize the salmon population. The disaster declaration put forth by Gov. Kotek would provide financial aid to impacted communities.
“Salmon are a vital component of Oregon’s natural resource-based economy,” said Gov. Kotek, “This fishery provides significant commercial, recreational, and economic benefits to Oregon. Salmon are also highly valued by Oregon’s Tribes for cultural, subsistence, and economic benefits. I’m committed to working with our federal partners to ensure that Oregon’s fisheries and affected communities have the resources they need to tackle this challenge.”
As a result of these closures, The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife forecasts, “…an 82% reduction in the ex-vessel value for commercial troll fisheries in this area, compared to the recent five-year average.”
According to ODFW in a 2021 report, Oregon’s commercial fisheries generated about $558 million income for the statewide economy in 2019. This accounts for about 9,200 jobs.
Gov. Kotek has asked for federal aid to be given to effected local fishermen. Although she has expedited the request, it is unknown when the Department of Commerce will respond.
According to Jeff Reeves, Chairman of the Oregon Salmon Commission, the entirety of the Oregon Congressional delegation sent letters in full support of Gov. Kotek’s federal aid request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.