We had a grand time during our first annual grandparent camp in early August. Not completely crazy, we made the executive decision that grandkids had to be ages 5 or older to attend.
Since only one of our grandchildren is over five, the result was a shortage of kids for our camp. To increase the pool of eligible kids (and to recruit other grandparents to help), we invited not only our own grandchildren but those of my brother and sister.
With four kids as guinea pigs and seven adults, what could go wrong?
Location was an easy decision since our family has property on Blue Lake in central Oregon. With seven adults’ skill sets to glean from, we had a wide range of activities to offer the kiddos. I prepared an ambitious schedule for the weekend with a new activity every half hour.
All weekend long the four kids kept going strong while tuckered grandparents tag-teamed for each new activity. We offered a nature scavenger hunt, woodsy crafts, races through culverts, creek critters exploration, BB gun safety lessons, Bible skits, campfire songs, bear stories...
My brother, Gary, always does things in a big way. For one of his activities, “Explore Grandpa Gary’s Big Equipment,” he fired up his backhoe, piled all the kids into the cab with him and proceeded to let them operate the big arm to dig a hole to play in.
Hole dug; the kids tumbled in. Such a great idea; the volcanic ash at Blue Lake is particularly dirty dirt.
Just as exciting for the kids was his go-kart. One at a time, he took them roaring around on roads and through the woods — until the clutch blew parts everywhere.
When it came time to go swimming in nearby Scout Lake, we discovered that Zane and Claire neglected to pack water shoes. Aunt Pam to the rescue! She produced ladies’ size 8 water socks and flip-flops which she secured to little feet with rubber bands. It sort of worked.
A better idea was Aunt Pam’s suggestion that we take the kids out on the lake in canoes. The sweet little girls, Abby and Claire, joined Aunt Pam in her sleek red fiberglass canoe, while Jaxon and Zane clambered into my ancient aluminum canoe built like a tank.
Six-year-old Jaxon applied every ounce of effort in an attempt to beat the girls. We were losing badly until the girls diverted to look at flowers along the shoreline. To Jaxon, winning is winning.
We borrowed a big tent that could be divided into three small rooms: one for the girls, the middle room for my husband Kyle and me and a room on the other end for the boys. It seemed luxurious until we discovered that the entrance was going to be permanently gaping open due to broken zippers.
Furthermore, the girls’ end of the tent had a leaking rainfly seam. Even though our weather was in the 90s at home, you would think that the thunderstorm the night before we left would have clued me into the possibility of rain in the mountains. But no.
“Uh, Aunt Carol,” ordinarily enthusiastic 5-year-old Abby ventured, “We are getting wet.” I donned a raincoat and went searching in the night for a tarp. I found a perfect tarp substitute in my brother’s shop – a car cover. Our tent looked like it was wearing a shower cap.
My husband, Kyle, was not much help because three weeks earlier his horse had reared up and fallen over backward on him. With four broken ribs and his left leg muscles pulverized by 1,200 pounds of squirming horse, it was all he could do to simply be present in the tent.
My siblings, cowards that they are, all opted to sleep in their nearby houses. Kyle, laying on the only cot, dozed off long before the squirrelly kids did. Fortunately, my grandson, Zane, had snuck a kitty laser toy into his suitcase, freeing me to don a headlamp and sporadically enjoy a good novel while the kids gleefully whooped it up around me.
By picking an August date we were guaranteed yellow jacket wasps. The broken zippers allowed a yellow jacket to join us for the slumber party. When just-turned-7-years-old Claire set her hand on the wasp and was stung, she bravely held back her tears, but the next day when that same hand closed on yet another bee, it was simply too much for a 7-year-old to endure stoically.
Fortunately, the other grandmas are grandmotherly types.
Adding my younger sister, Aunt Ann, to the mix was very popular with the kids. While my idea of entertainment was to have them build edible boats out of cucumbers, peppers, hummus and cheese, she taught them how to make ice cream out of whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk.
Her root beer floats and ice cream sundaes were all the rage. My cucumber boats? The kids generously offered to let their grandparents eat their boats.
The reason for Grandparent Camp is to develop relationships with our grandkids and to instill our values. Accordingly, at every meal and snack, we had the kids quote Psalms 27:1 with motions. “The Lord is my light and my salvation. So why should I be afraid?”
Three out of four kids cooperated beautifully, but my grandson Zane balked at nearly every activity and turned up his nose at every kid-friendly meal. By Sunday lunch, instead of enthusiastically doing the verse and motions with the rest of the kids, he was sticking his fingers in his ears. Then, he resolutely refused to help pack up his gear because he didn’t want camp to end.
Despite his best efforts to refuse to have fun, even Zane had a grand time.
