Nothing beats the first sip of an ice cold drink.
And for Jazmyne Strohm, manager at Cascades Coffee House, the number of people rushing in for a refreshing drink spiked recently — especially for iced coffee.
“Everybody wants iced coffee,” Strohm said.
She guesses sales have jumped by 50% recently.
This comes as people attempt to stay cool after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Daily temperatures are expected to reach between 102 and 112 degrees, with night temperatures dropping to the upper-60s and mid-70s, according to an announcement from The National Weather Service.
While the hottest day for Roseburg is expected on Thursday with a high of 105 degrees. This will be 20 degrees higher than normal, according to Shad Keene, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford.
Keene said that the smoke of the wildfires will have an impact on how hot it feels.
“Roseburg will probably feel the max amount of heat because we’re not expecting as much smoke overhead,” Keene said. “So fortunately you’ll be north of the worst smoke, but that means you’ll feel the full brunt of the heat since you won’t have smoke to shade.”
The air quality level is expected to peak at 86 AQI — a moderate level — Wednesday afternoon. Oregon Department of Environmental Quality forecasts levels will remain moderate throughout Thursday.
High temperatures come as the result of high air pressure that is creating a dome over the west. While this heat dome is expected to last for a few days, Keene said it shouldn’t last as long as the heat dome in June did.
Extremely high temperatures increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for elderly, children and those spending extended periods of time outside.
“We just want folks to do the necessary thing to stay safe,” Keene said.
This means checking in on people who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, keeping hydrated and staying out of the heat as much as possible.
The heat wave in late June resulted in at least 96 deaths across Oregon, as daily temperatures broke records and stayed high overnight. Over 400 people died throughout the west due to heat-related illnesses.
As of now, there are currently no cooling centers planned in Roseburg this week. The Senior Center, which has aided the community during previous heat waves, will remain closed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.
