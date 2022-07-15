The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Coquille Indian Tribe entered into a historic partnership on June 17, working to share responsibility for fish and wildlife management in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson and Lane counties.
“I believe that if you allow us to help the state of Oregon co-manage the Coquille river, you will be inviting blessings onto yourself and onto the land,” Canyon Niblett, a 16-year-old member of the Coquille Indian Tribe said during the commission meeting where the memorandum was unanimously passed.
The cooperative management agreement does two things according to Davia Palmeri, the conservation policy coordinator at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The first thing it does is to commit both parties to working together to address conservation challenges. The second thing is that it authorizes the Coquille Indian Tribal government to make their own decisions in terms of trapping and fishing guidelines for tribal members.
One of the greatest pieces of public concern has been how it will impact the fishing and hunting abilities for non-tribal members in these five counties.
In 2021, ODFW sold more than 100,000 hunting, fishing or combination licenses in the five-county area and only about 200 to 250 of those were to Coquille members, according to Palmeri.
“It does not affect non-tribal members ability to participate in hunting and fishing in these areas,” Palmeri said during the commission meeting.
Another public concern raised at the meeting was the speed at which the partnership took place. Palmeri explained that the partnership has been in the works since about a year ago when ODFW and the Coquille Tribe worked together on Chinook salmon restoration in the Coquille river.
“I think folks in the general public are going to see the tribes’ presence and energy and focus, particularly on the Coquille river as we address the salmon crisis,” Mark Johnston, executive director of the tribe, said.
Part of what makes this partnership historic is that many of the federally recognized tribes around Oregon, and the United States as a whole, do not have hunting and fishing rights from their treaties. This partnership will further cement tribal government sovereignty, according to John Ogan, the assistant executive director for natural resources at the Coquille Indian Tribe.
“[The tribe] is energized about being recognized as stewards of the lands and waters and fish and wildlife again,” Ogan said. “I think there's going to be a tremendous amount of community pride and energy around that recognition that comes from the execution of this document.”
Another piece of this agreement that is important for the tribe is the access to traditional foods — such as deer, elk, fish and clams — for everyday consumption and ceremony, according to Ogan.
“Those foods are inextricably intertwined with being a Coquille person,” Ogan said.
Both ODFW and members of the Coquille tribe emphasized that this partnership is really about protecting the lands and water for generations to come.
“This is partially about the cultural restoration of my tribe, but it is also about our tribal government working with the state as cooperative sovereigns on species restoration,” Brenda Meade, chairperson for Coquille Indian Tribe, said during the commission meeting.
At the commission meeting, many members of the Coquille Indian Tribe spoke about the impact this partnership will have on their community and what it means to them.
“We are a sovereign nation. We govern ourselves in ways that protect and strengthen our ways of life but also protect and strengthen those natural resources that we and the people of Oregon, depend on so much,” tribal elder Linda Mecum said during the commission meeting. “We have always left some for the others and we always will.”
