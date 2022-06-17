There’s a lot more here than just some future honey-making. If you like to eat, you can thank a bee.
While many people run from the buzzing creatures or try to dispatch them with a swatter or a well-placed squirt of bug killer, there is a global push to save bees.
Bees are known as a keystone species. That means they help define an entire ecosystem. If bees die off, most life would end as we know it.
Roughly one-third of the food humans eat has been made thanks to these buzzing pollinators. They are responsible for pollinating the majority of the plants humans eat. Many of these plants include crops that are collected and sold as food. Without bees, we wouldn’t have a lot of the fruit and vegetables that are available today.
While the nonprofit group called Save the Bees works at the national level to expand bee habitats and stop the use of bee-killing pesticides, you can do your part to preserve these crucial creatures.
Plant a bee-friendly garden
Bees love gardens that are full of flowers and different plants. Logan Bennett at the OSU Extension Office in Roseburg says the following plants are perfectly suited to help draw bees in Douglas County:
Camas (Camassia Spp.). There are several native species, and they are good attractants for pollinators. They also have significant cultural meaning in the state and are quite pretty.
Our state flower, the Oregon Grape (Berberis aquifolium) is a good attractant for wintertime.
Borage (Borago officinalis). Works well as an attractant but can establish easily and take over areas, so it might be worth being cautious with this one. As a side note, they have beautiful, almost neon blue flowers.
Geranium and Lupine Spp. Both have very pretty flowers and do well with pollinators.
California Poppies (Eschscholzia californica) and Phacelia are both mid- to late-summer flowers that will help attract pollinators as well.
