RIDDLE — Toxic waste from the Formosa Mine near Riddle has been leaching millions of gallons of acid and heavy metals into surrounding waterways since the mine was abandoned in 1993.
The Environmental Protection Agency has long hoped to fix the problem, but has lacked the money to begin putting its plan in action — until, that is, the passage of the infrastructure act in November.
The EPA announced last week that the Formosa site is one of 49 across the country that will share in cleanup funds included in the infrastructure act. Altogether the sites will receive $1 billion in funding, which the EPA described as a “first wave” of funding from $3.5 billion allocated in the infrastructure law to help clean up Superfund sites.
The Formosa Mine, located on Silver Butte between Riddle and Canyonville, was declared a Superfund site in 2007.
The mine’s been closed for more than three decades, but the thick layer of exposed mine tailings and waste rock left behind have contaminated the surface water, groundwater and soil around it.
When it rains, or when snow melts, acid and toxic heavy metals leach through the mine and flow downstream. According to the EPA, millions of gallons of acid and toxic metals pour into the Middle Creek and South Fork Middle Creek watersheds every year.
The site had been mined for nearly 80 years, but its final owner was Canadian company Formosa Resources. Formosa mined for copper and zinc there from 1990 to 1993 and then abandoned it.
In 2015, the EPA said contaminated water poured out of the mine at 120 gallons a minute during the winter. There were no fish in the first 2 to 3 miles of Middle Creek and metals contamination stretched 13 miles, reaching the point where Middle Creek enters Cow Creek.
Eventually, the EPA said then, it could affect Riddle residents since Cow Creek is the city’s water source.
The EPA plans to excavate materials adjacent to the Middle and South Fork Middle Creek watersheds and to build a containment facility on the mine site to prevent leaching during rain and snowmelt. Some areas will be covered by clean material or a cap.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, said the new infrastructure funding for the Formosa mine illustrates that the bipartisan infrastructure law is “already delivering in big ways.”
He said the Formosa mine’s leaching toxins kill everything in their path, “destroying critical fish habitat, and poisoning groundwater and drinking water, threatening the health and safety of local communities near the South Fork of Middle Creek.”
“The funding will go a long way to repair the environmental damage, from which communities have suffered for far too long. It is past time to focus resources and undo the damage that has caused the most environmental degradation by mining in Oregon’s history,” he said.
Perhaps Canada should have paid for this a long, long time ago?
Thank you, Peter DeFazio. And no thanks at all to Rep Bentz, the only member of the Oregon delegation to vote against this funding. Bentz is also the only Republican in the Oregon delegation.
Bentz voted against the interests of Oregon, and he voted against the interests of people right here in Douglas County; he voted not to protect Middle Creek; he voted not to protect Cow Creek; he voted not to protect the Umpqua River. He voted not to protect the drinking water of the people of south Douglas County.
Come November of 2022, voters in the Cow Creek watershed (and much of Douglas County) will have a chance to vote against Bentz.
Bentz, in voting against this cleanup, also voted against broadband, bridges, wildfires reductions, drinking water on reservations, and other life-protecting measures throughout Oregon.
Vote Bentz out in November. And, any time you think of Bentz, think of that picture up at the top of this article. Bentz is toxic.
