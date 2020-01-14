A public showing of the documentary "Invisible Hand," will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
The documentary is presented by Community Rights for Douglas County. According to the group, the film is about fighting for democracy and about who will speak for nature.
It was produced by actor Mark Ruffalo and argues the rights of nature have become capitalism's one true opponent. It features interviews with the Community Rights and Rights of Nature movement, and specifically covers the communities of Grant Township, Pennsylvania and Standing Rock, South Dakota.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
Information: goldenarchie46@yahoo.com
