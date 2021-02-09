The federal government dealt another blow Monday to the proposed Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project.
Pipeline developer Pembina had sought an override of the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development's February 2020 decision to deny the project based on the Coastal Zone Management Act.
The state agency found the project could hurt Oregon's scenic resources, endangered species, commercial and recreational fishing, commercial shipping and cultural resources.
But on Monday, Acting NOAA Administrator Benjamin Friedman rejected Pembina's request.
The state Department of Environmental Quality also had previously rejected a permit for the project on Clean Water Act grounds. The DEQ decision was upheld by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in January.
The project would need both state approvals to move forward.
The project would involve creating a 36-inch pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties, including Douglas County, to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would be loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
Rogue Climate Campaigns Director Allie Rosenbluth said in a press release Monday that Pembina’s "last-ditch effort to override Oregon’s authority to stop Jordan Cove LNG has failed."
“Oregonians and our state agencies know that this project is bad for our coast, climate, and communities. This victory is thanks to the thousands of people speaking out against this dangerous project. Together we will assure Jordan Cove LNG is never built and that our communities can focus on building local jobs in clean energy instead,” she said.
GOOD! I am especially happy for all those landowners affected by this project. They have gone through "hel l" with this process.
