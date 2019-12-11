U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, announced to supporters last week he’s opposed to the Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector Pipeline project.
The proposed pipeline would carry natural gas across four Oregon counties, including Douglas, to a proposed Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to make a decision on the project in February.
The project has generated opposition from environmentalists and from landowners in the pipeline’s proposed path who fear eminent domain will be used to allow the pipeline to cross their properties. It’s also been opposed by Doyle Canning, the Eugene Democrat who’s mounted a primary challenge for DeFazio’s District 4 congressional seat.
In a campaign email DeFazio wrote, “I do not support the Jordan Cove LNG terminal for the following reasons: the federal approval process is run by unelected political appointees, the project tramples on private property rights, and it will exacerbate the urgent and immediate threat of climate change.”
DeFazio’s email said he was the first member of Congress to introduce legislation that aimed to prevent FERC from using eminent domain for energy projects. He also said he pushed for creation of the House Select Committee on Climate Change and is a cosponsor of the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act and the Climate Emergency declaration.
Canning’s campaign followed DeFazio’s announcement with a charge that it comes from feeling the pressure of the competition. Canning has made climate change a central issue in her campaign and has been endorsed by the Sunrise Movement in Corvallis and the national climate group 350 Action.
“Today we are proving that when grassroots candidates march shoulder to shoulder with movements and mobilize voters, incumbents pay attention because they know their job is in jeopardy,” Canning said in a written statement. “Our movement is putting fossil fuels, fracking, and pipeline projects like Jordan Cove at the top of the agenda for 2020, because a livable planet is on the line.”
