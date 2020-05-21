The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced Thursday it would deny requests for a rehearing on its decision to approve the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
The project involves creating a 36-inch pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties, including Douglas County, to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would be loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
FERC approved a permit for the pipeline in March. Landowners whose property the pipeline would cross, along with environmental organizations and the Klamath Tribes requested a rehearing in April.
They asked FERC to take a second look at the project's environmental impact and whether it is in the public interest.
FERC's decision not to do that can be appealed to the United States Court of Appeals.
Stacey McLaughlin, a Myrtle Creek landowner who would be impacted by the project, criticized FERC's decision Thursday.
"FERC panders to the interests of the fossil fuel industry at all costs. Their arbitrary use of power to serve a Canadian corporation over the rights and liberties of Americans by taking private property through eminent domain is immoral," McLaughlin said in a written statement Thursday.
She said opponents of the pipeline would see FERC in court.
In addition to FERC approval, the project needs several Oregon state permits to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.