The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced last week it would reconsider its conditional permit for the Jordan Cove Energy Project and Pacific Connector Pipeline.
The viability of the project is in question because the state has refused Pembina the environmental permits that were required under the conditions of the FERC permit.
But given the long history of setbacks for the pipeline developers that have failed to end the project for good, landowners in the proposed pipeline's path — many of whom have been fighting the project for more than a decade — are uncertain whether it's time to celebrate just yet.
Sandy Lyon, whose Days Creek ranch lies in the proposed pipeline's path, said she would love to see the project denied or, even better, for the company to pull out and end the project for good. But there's a limit to how hopeful she can be at this point.
"They've been denied, turned down, withdrawn and next year they come back, so my husband and I quit breaking out the champagne," she said.
She said she's taking it day by day at this point.
"We're thankful for the years we have that it's been put off," she said.
Landowner Stacey McLaughlin said she's not counting any chickens before they hatch, either.
"I don't want to presume anything with this pipeline, because we just don't know. We never know," she said.
Until the permit is taken away, she said, she won't be able to relax.
The project would involve creating a 36-inch pipeline that would cross 229 miles in four southwestern Oregon counties, including Douglas County, to transport natural gas to a Jordan Cove liquefaction plant in Coos Bay. From there, the gas would be loaded onto ships for export to Asian markets.
The FERC decision to review its permit for the project came in the wake of a group of lawsuits from opponents, including landowners and the state of Oregon, among others.
These called for FERC's conditional permit to be overturned. Among their arguments were that the facility would impact private property rights, the resources of Native American tribes and the environment. Opponents also argued the project is not in the public interest.
A top concern for many landowners is that authorization of the project would empower the developers to use eminent domain to seize their property, or at least the portions of the property on and around where the pipeline would be laid. Such a move could be allowed on the basis of the project being in the public interest, but opponents have argued for years that it is not, since the intention is to export the natural gas rather than offer it to American consumers.
The developers have said the project would bring permanent jobs at the terminal in Coos Bay and temporary jobs laying the pipeline.
The company has until Dec. 1 to submit briefs to FERC about whether the project should be authorized, and opponents will have until Dec. 15 to reply.
