The Land Use Board of Appeals on Tuesday rejected a dredging permit sought by the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
The Coos County Board of Commissioners had approved the company’s requested permit to widen a navigation channel in the Coos Bay Estuary and the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition appealed its decision to LUBA.
Developer Pembina hopes to build a natural gas liquefaction plant and export terminal at Jordan Cove, 7 miles inland from the mouth of the Coos Bay Estuary. The gas would be exported using large, deep-draft LNG tankers.
But LUBA said the company had not justified dredging in the area, which is protected by the Coos Bay Estuary Management plan and local zoning laws.
Phillip Johnson of Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition said the decision will be a major barrier to the Jordan Cove project.
“They show that yet again Pembina has failed to demonstrate the value of this project outweighs its impacts,” Johnson said in a press release. “LUBA has upheld the regulations that protect estuaries in Oregon, and we don’t think the Jordan Cove scheme can get around them. We hope that Pembina will accept the reality that Jordan Cove should never be built.”
It’s the latest defeat for developers Pembina. The state of Oregon has also denied permits under the Clean Water Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.
Ashley Audycki, Coos County field organizer for Rogue Climate said hundreds of people turned up to raise concerns about the dredging proposal.
“With this new ruling from LUBA, all of that has paid off,” Audycki said in a press release. “There’s no hope for Jordan Cove LNG and it’s time for Pembina to give up and cancel this project outright.”
What are our County Commissioners, Sen. Heard and Rep Lief going to do without their largest campaign contributor? Are they going to continue to support imminent domain confiscation of Douglas County resident's property for foreign companies or was that just a one-time thing?
