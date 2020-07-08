Landowners and others who oppose the Jordan Cove Energy Project and Pacific Connector Pipeline said Tuesday a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Energy doesn’t mean the project has a green light to move forward.
The department this week signed an order authorizing the export of liquefied natural gas from Jordan Cove, but opponents said Canadian developer Pembina hasn’t obtained necessary state permits. Landowners have also filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the project.
“Pembina has been denied key permits from the State of Oregon and will never be able to show that Jordan Cove LNG qualifies for these permits that protect our communities,” said Rogue Climate Campaigns Director Allie Rosenbluth in a press release.
“Oregonians from across the political spectrum will continue to stand united until Pembina cancels the proposed fracked gas pipeline and export terminal for good,” Rosenbluth said.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia in May, challenges the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision allowing the project to move forward.
On July 3, the landowners requested the court block the project from using eminent domain to force the project across the land of unwilling property owners.
Landowners argue the FERC decision was invalid because of a previous court decision in a case called City of Oberlin, Ohio v. FERC that said it’s unconstitutional to allow eminent domain for a pipeline designed to export natural gas.
The Jordan Cove project aims to ship the gas overseas to Asian markets.
